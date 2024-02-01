Labour establishes Middle East Council to shape Britain’s regional policy

Britain's Labour Party has launched a forum to enhance its understanding and engagement with the Middle East, to improve the party’s relationship with the region.

With a Labour win in this year's general becoming a real possibility, the Labour Middle East Council will support a shift in British foreign policy that gives priority to a future of peace, stability and prosperity in the UK’s engagement with the Middle East and North Africa.

“The geopolitical significance of the Middle East is immense,” said Sir William Patey, co-chair of the Labour Middle East Council and former British ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan.

“The region is a mosaic of diverse cultures, religions and political landscapes, each with unique challenges and opportunities.

“From the delicate sectarian balance in Iraq, the intricate tribal dynamics of Afghanistan, to the evolving social reforms in Saudi Arabia, each country presents a unique set of challenges and opportunities."

Labour says it is keen to achieve regional stability to protect Britain’s national security and immigration policies during the Israel-Hamas conflict, Syrian civil war and Iran's regional ambitions.

“The future of British foreign policy, especially in relation to the Middle East, is more than a matter of international relations – it's a reflection of our global commitments and values,” Sir William said.

“Re-establishing the UK as a leader in global diplomacy and co-operation under Labour is not just a strategic necessity but a moral imperative.”

Labour says that in line with shadow foreign secretary David Lammy's vision of a “Britain reconnected", the approach recognises the interdependence of nations and the importance of constructive engagement in shared global challenges.

The party says its vision for UK policy to the Middle East extends beyond conflict resolution to include partnerships in emerging sectors.

“Acknowledging the region's strides in technology and climate innovation – exemplified by the UAE's ambitious space endeavours, Saudi’s 2030 Vision, and Morocco's renewable energy projects – is crucial,” Sir William said.

Recent Cop conferences in Cairo and Dubai also underscore the region's potential in addressing climate change, offering opportunities for collaborative, sustainable development, Labour said.

Sir William said that by aligning Labour's commitment to social justice and equality with these progressive projects, the UK can play a significant role in global challenges, contributing to prosperity domestically and internationally.

“By fostering informed dialogue, nurturing strategic partnerships and advocating policies rooted in mutual respect and shared progress, we are committed to turning this vision into a tangible reality, reinforcing the UK's role as a dynamic and responsible leader in international relations,” he said.