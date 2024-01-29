Muslim vote grows in British politics but where is the voice on Gaza?

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

It was a charged exchange that brought tensions in the UK parliament over Gaza to a head and one that could be reference point for politics in the future as Muslim votes play a crucial role in the future of British politics.

A diamond-shaped cluster of Labour MPs sat on the Commons benches giving support to one of their own, minutes after the party's Zarah Sultana had faced a demand from Rishi Sunak that she personally “call on Hamas and the Houthis to de-escalate the situation” in the Red Sea.

Ms Sultana stood to defend herself from the association with Hamas, asking another Conservative to withdraw his remarks, and her female Labour colleagues, most also Muslim, backed her.

Read more Politicians cannot afford Muslim voters being disenchanted with them

The exchange came as experts are scrambling to determine how the growing Muslim vote will play as constituencies are rearranged for the coming British general election.

The Conservatives could well forfeit a number of seats by their failure to recognise Islamophobia, and their support for Israel in the Gaza conflict, a leading Labour Muslim MP has told The National.

Afzal Khan, who chairs the Labour Muslim Network, believes a record number of Muslim MPs are expected to enter parliament following the general election later this year, surpassing the current total of 19 from all parties.

“Britain is our home and [Muslims] need to be fully engaged,” said Mr Khan. “You've got to be playing football to score a goal. If you're not playing, the most you can do is cheer the side.

“Nobody can put a case better than yourself so that's why they need to be more engaged.”

This view was reinforced by election surveys, said Chris Hopkins, of Savanta polling company.

“As this group grows as a proportion of the population then their influence over British politics will only increase,” he said.

“In the last 10 years there's been a real growth in Muslim community leaders becoming more prevalent in front-line politics.

“Some are now taking this a step further and running for parliament because ultimately representation matters.”

Boundary scramble

With population movement largely to the south of England, new constituencies have been created for the 2024 election through “boundary changes”.

On paper, this favours the Tories and has left MPs scrambling to find out the ethnic make-up of the new constituencies.

And it is highly likely that, given the growing Islamic population in urban areas, there could be an increase on the 19 Muslim MPs elected in 2019.

That number has steadily risen since the first Muslim member was elected in 1997, from eight MPs in the 2010 election and 13 in 2015.

The community is also young, “full of energy” and eager to participate as there is “no shortage of issues that they face”, said Mr Khan.

An in-depth constituency analysis by leading political scientist Prof Ben Ansell, of Oxford University, found that the boundary changes mean Labour will win every seat that is more than 10 per cent Muslim or 20 per cent Asian.

“You can see how predicted votes in the next election will mean that only Labour represents constituencies with large numbers of ethnic minorities or Muslims,” he wrote. “It also helps explain why Gaza has been such a difficult topic for Keir Starmer.”

Prof Ansell also argued that the Conservatives are highly dependent on constituencies where the population is three-quarters white British while highlighting that that Labour would win every seat where white British were a minority.

The Conservative support base is now largely over 65 and white British and if the Tories “double down” on policies that benefit this group then they would “tie themselves to a declining proportion of the population,” Prof Ansell said.

Britain's 19 Muslim MPs including Afzal Khan, top left. Getty Images

Islamophobia charges

Mr Sunak has not helped his party’s situation after he was accused of using an “Islamophobic trope” with his remark to Labour’s Ms Sultana to “call on Hamas and the Houthis”.

Another prominent Labour Muslim MP, Naz Shah, said his comment was a “painful blow” and called on the Prime Minister to apologise, which he refused to do.

While Mr Khan said there was little evidence of Islamophobia in parliament, he agreed that Mr Sunak should have withdrawn the words and apologised as “we all need to work together” to end the Gaza conflict.

That approach, alongside the government’s stance on Israel, comes as voting intentions suggest that 64 per cent of Muslims would support Labour and 19 per cent the Conservatives, according to a Savanta poll published last month.

This could lead to a significant increase in Muslim MPs, said Mr Hopkins. “If people see the other high-profile MPs getting seats or ministerial posts that breeds the next generation of community leaders.”

The Conservative approach to Muslims, which in part explains their falling popularity in the community, is that they refuse to accept an official definition of Islamophobia. As the definition is very similar to that for anti-Semitism, this is “just not acceptable”, said Mr Khan.

“There is a duty for government to resolve this issue,” he argued. “Even the Home Office figures tell you that almost half of all religious hate crimes are being committed against Muslims. That's huge.”

Mr Khan argues that the failure of the government to engage with the Muslim Council of Britain has also had a significant impact.

“I find it absolutely shocking that in this 21st century Britain, which celebrates this richness and diversity, you have a community of four million plus with an umbrella organisation of more than 500 organisations and yet government feels fit to ignore it,” he said.

While in previous elections the Tories have attracted ethnic voters, and indeed have high-profile Muslim figures such as former chancellors Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid, their standing has been knocked by the two issues.

Afzal Khan with Labour colleague Ashley Dalton as she was welcomed to the Houses of Parliament. PA

Israel criticism

When the Labour leader Keir Starmer refused to call for a unilateral ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war, Mr Khan sacrificed his front-bench post to support a parliamentary motion supporting the ceasefire.

That depth of anger was vividly demonstrated at meeting hosted by Angela Rayner, deputy Labour leader, on Thursday when activists verbally attacked her over the party’s stance.

One female protester shouted “two women dead every day [in Gaza]”, before she was wrestled out of the venue by police officers.

“Let this haunt Labour every single step of their election campaign,” one party member later wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Labour’s stance could cost it votes, in a similar way that US President Joe Biden’s support for Israel is likely to cost him Democrat Muslim voters in the coming presidential election.

“My difficulty with the Labour Party's position is the way that they've handled this, I don't think it’s good,” said Mr Khan, who was the joint founder of the Muslim Jewish Forum of Greater Manchester.

“But the Labour Party is certainly moving in the right direction and I hope it carries on until we get this ceasefire.”

While Gaza has had an impact on Mr Starmer’s popularity among Muslims, it still ranked fourth in importance after inflation, the NHS and the economy in the Savanta poll.

“Ultimately what matters to Muslim voters as much as anywhere else is still the cost of living and the realities of living in the UK,” said Mr Hopkins.