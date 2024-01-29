King Charles leaves hospital after surgery

King Charles III has been discharged from hospital, three days after undergoing scheduled surgery.

The king left The London Clinic on Monday afternoon after being treated for an enlarged prostate.

His daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, was also discharged from the same hospital and returned to her home in Windsor almost two weeks after undergoing major abdominal surgery. She had a planned operation on January 16.

On the day he was admitted, the king visited the 42-year-old future queen, who is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter.

As he left hospital via the front entrance of the private central London clinic at 3pm, accompanied by the queen, the 75-year-old king waved and smiled.

King Charles waves as he departs The London Clinic. Reuters

The road had been cleared but a large crowd of children and onlookers had gathered to watch as they got into a waiting car.

There was a strong presence of uniformed police officers who stood guard as the royal couple were driven away.

The king revealed details of his treatment to encourage others to seek medical checks, causing a significant increase in searches for information regarding an enlarged prostate.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The king was this afternoon discharged from hospital following planned medical treatment and has rescheduled forthcoming public engagements to allow for a period of private recuperation.

“His Majesty would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit, and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days.”

The exact details of the Princess of Wales's condition have not been revealed but the palace said previously it was not cancer-related and that she wished for her personal medical information to remain private.

A Kensington Palace representative said: “The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress.

“The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.

“The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”

Heir to the throne Prince William, who has spent time at his wife’s bedside, has been looking after Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, with all his official duties on hold.