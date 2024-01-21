Grant Shapps 'disappointed' by Netanyahu's opposition to Palestinian state

UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has said opposition by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the creation of a Palestinian state is "disappointing".

"I don't think we get to a solution unless we have a two-state solution," he told Sky News on Sunday.

Mr Shapps added the UK "certainly remains wedded to" a two-state solution and that there "isn't another option".

Mr Shapps later told the BBC that "Palestinians deserve a sovereign state, Israel deserves to have the full ability to defend itself, its own security.

"Unless you pursue a two-state solution, I really don't see that there is another solution.

"Now, you'll get a lot of different views within the Israeli government, of course, it is a rainbow coalition.

"So we very much distinguish between the views of individuals and our overall support for Israel as a country."

The aftermath of an Israeli bombardment of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday. AFP

'Completely unacceptable'

Meanwhile, Labour's shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper told Sky News that Mr Netanyahu's opposition to the establishment of a Palestinian state following the Israel-Gaza war was "completely unacceptable".

Ms Cooper repeated the words of her colleague, shadow foreign secretary David Lammy, whose speech was disrupted by a group of pro-Palestinian protesters on Saturday, that opposing the creation of Palestinian state was "morally and practically wrong".

She also echoed Labour leader Keir Starmer's comments that "statehood of a people is not in the gift of its neighbour, it is the right of a people and it is the right of the Palestinian people".

The comments follow those made by Antonio Guterres at a Non-Aligned Movement summit in Uganda on Saturday, where the UN Secretary General said: "The refusal to accept a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians, and the denial of the right to statehood for the Palestinian people, are unacceptable."

HMS Diamond off the coast of Scotland. The UK’s Ministry of Defence announced a £405 million upgrade to Sea Viper missiles capable of being fired from the destroyer to intercept drones attacking ships in the Red Sea. AP

Red Sea missiles

Meanwhile, the UK's Ministry of Defence on Sunday announced the government would spend £405 million ($514 million) on improving a missile system currently being used by the Royal Navy to shoot down drones fired by Houthi rebels at ships in the Red Sea.

The Sea Viper Air Defence system will be upgraded with missiles featuring a new warhead and software enabling it to counter ballistic missile threats, the ministry said.

"As the situation in the Middle East worsens, it is vital that we adapt to keep the UK, our allies and partners safe," Mr Shapps said.

"Sea Viper has been at the forefront of this, being the Navy's weapon of choice in the first shooting down of an aerial threat in more than 30 years."

The contract for the missiles upgrade was won by the British division of MBDA, a joint venture between Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo.