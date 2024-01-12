Rishi Sunak visits Kyiv to unveil major new package of support

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in Kyiv on Friday to unveil a major new package of support for Ukraine, hours after British troops struck Houthi targets in Yemen in co-ordination with the US.

The UK will step up funding for Ukraine in the next financial year to £2.5 billion, including the largest commitment of drones, the government said on Friday.

Mr Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will also sign a UK-Ukraine Agreement on Security Co-operation, making the UK the first country to deliver a final agreement after the G7 nations agreed to provide Ukraine with bilateral security assurances at last year’s Nato Summit in Vilnius.

“For two years, Ukraine has fought with great courage to repel a brutal Russian invasion. They are still fighting, unfaltering in their determination to defend their country and defend the principles of freedom and democracy,” said Mr Sunak.

“I am here today with one message: the UK will also not falter. We will stand with Ukraine, in their darkest hours and in the better times to come.

“The UK is already one of Ukraine’s closest partners, because we recognise their security is our security. Today we are going further – increasing our military aid, delivering thousands of cutting-edge drones, and signing a historic new Security Agreement to provide Ukraine with the assurances it needs for the long term.”

The £2.5 billion funding, representing an increase of £200 million on the previous two years, will leverage UK military expertise and defence production in critical areas such as long-range missiles, air defence, artillery ammunition and maritime security, the government said.

At least £200 million will be spent to procure and produce thousands of military drones for Ukraine, including surveillance, long-range strike and sea drones, representing the largest delivery of drones to Ukraine from any nation.

Most of the drones are expected to be manufactured in the UK, and the Ministry of Defence will work with international partners to significantly scale up the number of drones provided for Ukraine’s defence.

The security agreement formalises a range of support the UK is providing for Ukraine’s security, including intelligence sharing, cyber security, medical and military training, and defence industrial co-operation.

PA REVIEW OF THE YEAR 2023 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy outside 10 Downing Street, in London, during a previous visit. PA

Mr Sunak’s spokesman said the agreement is intended to be “the first step in developing an unshakeable 100-year partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom”.

The agreement commits the UK to consult with Ukraine in the event it is ever attacked by Russia again, and to provide “swift and sustained” assistance for its defence.

The British Prime Minister is also expected to meet first responders dealing with the aftermath of Russian bombings during his visit.

The UK has pledged an additional £18 million in aid for Ukraine, building on almost £340 million already provided. Some of that funding will support organisations like the UN and Red Cross to provide humanitarian aid on the front-line, and £8 million will go to fortify Ukraine’s energy infrastructure against further Russian attacks.

The UK will also provide additional funding and resources for English language training in Ukraine.

To date the UK has provided almost £12 billion in support to Ukraine, including Storm Shadow cruise missiles to a squadron of Challenger 2 tanks.