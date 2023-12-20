Cameron to push for sustainable Gaza ceasefire on second Middle East visit

David Cameron will call for a sustainable ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war during a visit to Jordan and Egypt this week.

During his second trip to the Middle East since being appointed UK Foreign Secretary last month, Mr Cameron will look to push forward efforts to secure the release of all hostages held by Hamas, step up aid into Gaza and bring an end to rockets being fired into Israel by militants.

The former prime minister said there could be no lasting peace or two-state solution without Israel’s security being guaranteed.

The Foreign Office said that, while in conversation with leaders of the two countries neighbouring Israel, he will reiterate the UK’s position that leaving Hamas in power in the Gaza Strip will be a “roadblock” to reaching a long-term political solution to the crisis.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in a call echoed by Mr Cameron, has recently started pushing for a “sustainable ceasefire” in a move that appears to underline the West’s hardening attitude towards Israel’s conduct of the war.

US President Joe Biden has warned that Israel is losing international support because of its “indiscriminate bombing”, with almost 20,000 Palestinians killed in the fighting, according to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry.

“This week I am making my second visit to the region to press the case for getting aid into Gaza and the remaining hostages to be released,” Mr Cameron said ahead of his return to the Middle East.

“On aid, I will be seeking to build on Israel’s decision to open the Kerem Shalom crossing to ensure significantly more aid and fuel can reach Gaza, through as many routes as possible.

“No one wants to see this conflict go on for a moment longer than necessary. But for a ceasefire to work, it needs to be sustainable.

“If Israel is still facing Hamas in Gaza with rockets and terror tactics, not only will a ceasefire not be sustainable, a two-state solution in the longer term will also not be possible.”

David Cameron appointed UK Foreign Secretary – in pictures

Britain Politics Cameron Britain's new Foreign Secretary David Cameron, fourth right, attends his first Cabinet meeting at No 10 Downing Street. AP

In Jordan, the Foreign Secretary, who will be accompanied by Middle East minister Lord Ahmad, will meet his counterpart, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

He will then visit the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organisation, a focal point of humanitarian support for Gaza.

The Conservative peer is expected to meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, who this week won a third six-year term in office, as well as Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry while in Cairo.

Mr Cameron has previously met Mr El Sisi, including in Downing Street in 2015, while serving as British prime minister.

During his time in Egypt, officials said Mr Cameron will visit Al Arish, near the Egypt-Gaza border, to see first-hand how UK aid is being administered.

He will hear from the Egyptian Red Crescent about the impact the UK’s aid deliveries, such as wound care packs, are having in Gaza.

The Foreign Office said Mr Cameron will use the trip to welcome Israel’s decision to open the aid crossing at Kerem Shalom, a Gaza border point that lies at the junction of both Israeli and Egyptian jurisdiction.

The opening had been called for by Mr Sunak, including during a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Mr Cameron last week announced a new batch of sanctions against both leaders and financiers of Hamas, while also placing restrictions on Israelis responsible for settler violence in the West Bank.

He visited Paris and Rome on Tuesday as part of UK efforts to help co-ordinate the European response to the Middle East conflict and the war in Ukraine.