Rishi Sunak travels to Rome for talks on illegal migration

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is travelling to Rome on Saturday to meet the leaders of Italy and Albania to discuss how to tackle illegal migration.

Mr Sunak will meet Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and their Albanian counterpart Edi Rama during the brief trip.

The discussions will focus on “joint efforts to tackle illegal immigration and organised crime”, said Downing Street.

The trip takes place a day after one person died and another was critically injured when their small boat capsized in an attempt to reach England from France.

The inflatable boat, which was carrying more than 60 migrants, ran into difficulty 8km off Calais in the early hours of Friday. A rescue vessel arrived in the area within 30 minutes of receiving the report and found the boat deflating and people in the water.

Mr Sunak, who has developed a strong partnership with Ms Meloni, will also make an appearance at a right-wing political gathering organised by the Italian leader's party.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is also expected to attend the Brothers of Italy's annual Atreju event, which has been frequented by former Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the past.

Mr Sunak has sought to win support from European allies to help control illegal migration, with both Albania and Italy regarded by the UK as important partners.

Downing Street said Mr Sunak was clear that illegal migration is a “shared global challenge and it is important that countries work together to address it”.

A returns agreement with Albania has been repeatedly touted by the government as a big achievement in the broader effort to put a stop to small boats crossings.

More than 28,000 people have crossed the Channel this year, compared with about 46,000 for all of last year.

Nearly 300 migrants arrived in the UK in the first crossings in the English Channel for a fortnight, figures released on Saturday show. Some 292 people travelled in seven boats on Friday December 15, according to the Home Office figures.

Mr Sunak made “stopping the boats” one of his five priorities this year.

This week, he overcame dissent from the right wing of his party as MPs approved a new bill to authorise deportations of asylum seekers to Rwanda after rebels abstained from the vote.

Under the plan, people who arrive illegally will be removed to the Central African country.

Italy is also wrestling with illegal migration, an issue Ms Meloni's party was elected in large part on a promise to reduce.

But the number of people arriving on boats from North Africa has surged, with more than 130,000 recorded by the Interior Ministry by September, almost double the 70,000 in the same period of 2022.

Mr Rama has in the past accused the UK government of “putting an ethnic seal on criminals” by stereotyping people from his nation as lawbreakers.