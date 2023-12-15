At least one dead after small boat capsizes in English Channel

At least one person has died after a small boat carrying more than 60 capsized in the English Channel while attempting to reach the UK, French authorities said on Friday.

Another person is in a critical condition and is receiving treatment in Calais.

A total of 66 people were on board the boat when it capsized about 8km off the coast of northern France.

"One unconscious victim, in critical condition, was taken by helicopter to the hospital in Calais, while the second unconscious victim could not be revived," authorities said.

French sea rescue teams at Griz Nez near Calais were warned during the night that an inflatable boat carrying migrants was in difficulty off the coast.

A rescue vessel arrived in the area within 30 minutes at about 12.30am and found the boat deflating and people in the water, authorities said.

They brought everyone they could find back to Calais.

The person they found in a life-threatening condition was taken by helicopter to a Calais hospital.

Boats and aircraft are still looking for remaining survivors, with French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin expected in Calais on Friday morning.

Tens of thousands of people a year have been making the dangerous crossing over the English Channel from France in small boats, making the issue a political priority for the British government and a bone of contention between the governments in London and Paris.

The human toll has been high, with one of the worst sinkings two years ago claiming 27 lives.

More recently, in late November, a migrant boat carrying 60 people sank and a man and woman drowned.

And in August, six Afghans drowned after their small boat capsized.

French authorities say that boats are becoming increasingly overloaded, with the average number of about 53 passengers nearly double that of two years ago.

More than 28,000 people have crossed the Channel since the start of this year, according to British government statistics running to the end of November, compared with almost 46,000 over the whole of last year.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made "stopping the boats" to prevent migrants from entering the UK illegally one of this five priorities this year.

This week he overcame dissent from the right wing of his party as MPs approved a new bill to authorise deportations of asylum seekers to Rwanda after rebels abstained from the vote.

Under the plan migrants who arrive illegally will be removed to the Central African country or sent back to their own country if it is deemed to be safe.

Mr Sunak said he would work to convert the emergency legislation into law “so that we can get flights going to Rwanda and stop the boats” after winning the crunch vote.

Government minister Andrew Griffith said the confirmation of another migrant death in the English Channel showed why the crossing was "not a safe route".

Asked for his reaction on Sky News on Friday, the Science Minister said: "Well, we are just hearing it now, but all of these are tragic stories.

"It shows once again the importance of cracking down on the terrible trade of people traffickers in the Channel.

"It is not a safe route, it is not a safe crossing. People shouldn't need to do that.

"It is why it is really important that the government is taking action through things like the Illegal Migration Bill, through the proposals around Rwanda that we debated in Parliament earlier this year, to absolutely remove the incentive, break the economic model of people smugglers, so that we can stop this terrible trade."