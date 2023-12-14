David Cameron and Saudi Prince Faisal discuss Gaza developments

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in London on Thursday.

“The UK and Saudi Arabia are important partners, committed to working together on shared priorities,” Mr Cameron tweeted.

The pair discussed “the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza, regional stability and wider global issues”, he said.

Prince Faisal said the pair discussed the importance of securing a ceasefire in Gaza and ensuring the violence does not spread, in order to protect civilians.

Prince Faisal also spoke to Mr Cameron about the UK's responsibilities as part of UN Security Council to increase efforts for a ceasefire and ensure that relief corridors are secured to deliver urgent humanitarian, food and medical aid to the Gaza Strip.

The pair considered ways to restore regional stability and how to achieve a comprehensive and just peace that guarantees the Palestinian people access to their legitimate human rights.

Prince Khalid bin Bandar, Saudi ambassador to the UK, also attended the meeting between the two foreign ministers.