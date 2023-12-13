Rwanda vote: Rishi Sunak narrowly avoids Tory rebellion as MPs back bill

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak overcame dissent within the right wing of his party on Tuesday as MPs approved a new bill to authorise deportations to Rwanda by 313 votes to 269, a majority of 44 after rebels abstained rather than vote down the measure.

Mr Rishi Sunak tweeted to say he would work to put his emergency legislation into law “so that we can get flights going to Rwanda and stop the boats” after winning the crunch vote.

The British people should decide who gets to come to this country – not criminal gangs or foreign courts.



That’s what this Bill delivers.



We will now work to make it law so that we can get flights going to Rwanda and stop the boats. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) December 12, 2023

There were no Conservatives recorded as voting against the measure but 38 members of the ruling party were not recorded as having voted.

Five separate groups of right-wing Conservative MPs decided they could not back the Safety of Rwanda Bill at the second reading on Tuesday.

A series of caucus meetings ahead of the vote brought echoes of Brexit’s past political turmoil to parliament on Tuesday as the vote over the Rwanda deportation bill resembled the painful processes of Britain’s EU exit.

The first major political crisis Rishi Sunak faced in his near 14-month tenure as Prime Minister has stoked fears of an early general election or indeed yet another Conservative leadership contest.

Key to the dissent were the right-wing Conservatives arguing that Section Four of the bill allows migrants to claim in court that Rwanda is not a safe country for them due to particular circumstances.

READ MORE Tory fissures expose Rishi Sunak to leadership challenge chatter

This raises major constitutional issues that will need to be resolved in the courts after the bill announced it would remove “almost all grounds” for asylum seekers to fight deportation.

The central strategy of the Rwanda deportation is to deter asylum seekers from heading to the French coast to make the hazardous journey across the English Channel in rubber dinghies, by persuading them their voyage will ultimately be in vain.

If they arrive illegally, they will be removed to the Central African country, with the possibility of being sent back to their original home.

Migrants rescued from a boat crossing the English Channel land in Kent in August. EPA

Brexiteers’ resurrection

The opposition against the Rwanda bill was largely led by the European Research Group (ERG), the vehemently Brexiter grouping of about 30 MPs.

These so-called Spartans – MPs who would fight to the bitter end – ultimately managed to scupper the “soft-Brexit” legislation of Theresa May’s government in 2019.

That led to her downfall as prime minister and grim Tory infighting that ultimately went to the Supreme Court, whose judges declared Boris Johnson’s prorogation of parliament – sending MPs home – unlawful.

That ruling set teeth on edge in the ERG and led to some choice commentary in the press that prompted threats against the judges.

But it was the Supreme Court, made up of 12 judges, that also struck down the Rwanda legislation, ruling the African country an “unsafe” to send failed asylum seekers.

Until Mr Sunak unveiled his tough new legislation to resurrect the Rwanda plan last week – in which parliament would unilaterally declare the country “safe” – the ERG had largely remained irrelevant in government politics.

Rwanda bill on a knife's edge

With Brexit achieved and the government once having an 80-seat majority, the ERG’s voice was weakened. But with numerous by-election defeats that majority, while sizeable, now stands at 56 and is vulnerable to ERG whims.

Cop28 recall

Downing Street’s desperation to win the vote was reflected in the recall of the Minister for Climate Change Graham Stuart.

He was pulled out of critical Cop28 talks in Dubai to fly black on Tuesday in time for the vote. During the Commons debate, one opposition MP suggested Mr Sunak was putting his political fortunes ahead of that of the planet.

Several other MPs on their way to the airport, including some heading to the Caribbean, were also recalled, demonstrating the government realises it needed every vote it could get.

UK Supreme Court rules Rwanda plan unlawful – video

UK Supreme Court rules Rwanda plan unlawful

Lasting glory?

If the Prime Minister had lost the vote, it would have been the first government defeat on specific legislation since 1986 – Mrs May used the tactic of withdrawing a Brexit vote when she felt it would be defeated.

The loss of Mr Sunak’s authority would be significant and further throw the Conservative Party into self-defeating factions.

It is perhaps the ERG Spartans' outlook that they know they are going to perish, as their 300 namesakes did at the Battle of Thermopylae in 480 BCE, that they might have entered a death pact.

Their ringleader, Bill Cash, has already announced he will stand down as MP at the next election, so political self-immolation might register some lasting glory.

That might merit a historical footnote but the continuing agitation expected in the new year could also hasten the demise of the Conservatives, whose trajectory towards electoral defeat, if not oblivion, is increasingly assured.