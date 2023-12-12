Rishi Sunak’s crunch breakfast as Tory rebellion looms over Rwanda

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosted an emergency breakfast meeting on Tuesday with right-wing Conservative MPs as he seeks to avert a mass rebellion against his Rwanda plan.

About 20 members of the New Conservatives attended the morning gathering in Downing Street.

The Prime Minister has been warned the bill requires “major surgery”, with as many as 40 MPs reportedly prepared to abstain or vote against the proposed legislation.

The bill declares Rwanda a safe country for asylum seekers, backed by a new treaty that provides guarantees that deportees would not be returned to their home countries, after the Supreme Court ruled the plan unlawful.

It also aims to aims to end the “merry-go-round of legal challenges” by blocking “every single reason that has ever been used to prevent flights” to the African country by limiting legal actions that could prevent deportations.

Mr Sunak said under the bill, only migrants who can prove with “credible and compelling evidence” that they face a “real and imminent risk of serious and irreversible harm” can avoid being deported to Rwanda.

However, critics have said that might be much easier to do than he suggested.

In a boost to the Prime Minister, One Nation moderates, which number around 100 MPs, said that they would recommend backing the bill after attending a meeting addressed by Attorney General Victoria Prentis.

But the chairman, Damian Green, also warned that its MPs would oppose any amendments that would risk the UK breaching the rule of law and its international obligations.

"We support the bill unamended but if anyone brings forward any amendments that breach our international obligations or breach the rule of law, we vote against those amendments at future stages," he said.

"We will vote with the government tomorrow but we want the government to stick to its guns and stick to the text of this bill."

Ministers are expected to continue to make overtures backbenchers over the course of Tuesday, with a vote in the Commons not expected until the evening.

No government legislation since the Shops Bill in 1986 has fallen at second reading, but if all Labour and other opposition party MPs vote against it, a revolt by 29 Tories would be enough to defeat it.

Tories with concerns could, instead, choose to abstain or back the legislation at this stage but then seek to toughen it up – or water it down, depending on their views – as it progresses through the Commons.

A spokesman for the New Conservatives said: "More than 40 colleagues met tonight to discuss the bill.

"Every member of that discussion said the bill needs major surgery or replacement and they will be making that plain in the morning to the PM at breakfast and over the next 24 hours."

Home Secretary James Cleverly used an article in The Telegraph to defend the plan overnight, writing: "After Brexit, the United Kingdom is a fully sovereign country once again – and, of course, we must control our borders. Anyone who agrees must support the Rwanda bill."

It came after he also addressed Tory MPs in an another briefing on Monday afternoon.

Not long before, Conservative backbench European Research Group chairman Mark Francois had called on the Prime Minister to "pull" the legislation after lawyers convened by the caucus deemed it an "incomplete" solution to problems posed by small boat asylum claims.

The bill allows ministers to disapply the Human Rights Act but does not go as far as overriding the European Convention on Human Rights.

The government's current assessment is that only one in 200 cases will successfully avoid being sent to Rwanda once the bill becomes law.

But critics of the plan have disputed the Home Office's modelling of how effective it would be.

Mr Jenrick, in a post on social media, doubled down on his rebuke of the plan.

"If individual claims are permitted, everyone will make one, the court backlog will balloon, our detention capacity will become overwhelmed within days, people will be bailed and new arrivals will simply abscond," he said.

"The proposed bill is both legally and operationally fundamentally flawed."

Mr Sunak won support from former cabinet colleague Ben Wallace, who recently warned his party not to "wreck" the government over the issue.

The former defence secretary said that the vote should not become an "exercise of making the perfect [but unrealistic] the enemy of the good".