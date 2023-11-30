'Cacophony of broken records' as 2023 set to be hottest year

It is now "virtually certain" that 2023 will be the hottest year on record, the World Meteorological Organisation has said, amid a series of temperature records this year.

The UN weather agency's general secretary said there had been a "cacophony of broken records" linked to a series of extreme weather events in 2023, which likely saw the hottest month on land in the last 120,000 years in July.

The release of the global agency’s provisional findings for the year has been timed to inform negotiations at the Cop28 climate conference, which began in Dubai on Thursday.

The report called for urgent action from global leaders to hit the brakes on fossil fuel emissions, which is the main cause of the warming climate, amid the series of worrying temperature rises.

The report said April through to October saw record high monthly temperatures in the oceans, while July was the likely the hottest on land in the last 120,000 years.

This year has seen a string of natural disasters, including extreme flooding from Storm Daniel, which killed thousands of people in Libya, wildfires in Canada, which burnt 18.5 million hectares - an area bigger than England and Wales - and severe drought in Uruguay that emptied its reservoirs and pushed the country close to running out of fresh water.

"Greenhouse gas levels are record high. Global temperatures are record high. Sea level rise is record high. Antarctic sea ice is record low. It's a deafening cacophony of broken records,” said Prof Taalas.

Medics help woman who has passed out from the heat at the Acropolis ancient hill during a heat wave in July in Athens, Greece. Getty Images

"These are more than just statistics. We risk losing the race to save our glaciers and to rein in sea level rise.

"We cannot return to the climate of the 20th century, but we must act now to limit the risks of an increasingly inhospitable climate in this and the coming centuries."

"Extreme weather is destroying lives and livelihoods on a daily basis - underlining the imperative need to ensure that everyone is protected by early warning services."

Greenhouse gases continue to rise despite years of international government pledges to bring them down which is creating an increasingly hostile environment for human beings and wildlife by bringing fiercer heatwaves, droughts and storms.

Data up until October shows 2023 to have warmed 1.4°C above the pre-industrial average, which is higher than the previous two hottest years of 2020 and 2016 and the final two months are unlikely to change this outcome, the WMO said.

Temperatures are likely to remain high going into 2024 due to El Nino - a naturally occurring process in the eastern tropical Pacific that sees warmer water rise to the surface.

It adds to the warming in the atmosphere already caused by humans and leads to more severe droughts across areas like Indonesia, Australia, India, South Africa and the Amazon, increasing the likelihood of wildfires and making food harder to grow.

A destroyed house is seen after a wildfire in Mandra near Athens in July. Getty Images

Carbon dioxide levels are 50 per cent higher than before the Industrial Revolution, warming the atmosphere and the ocean, while the sea is rising twice as fast now than in the 1990s because of melting glaciers.

Antarctic sea ice has also been at a record low this year with ice covering an area the size of France and Germany combined missing compared to the previous low record.

Heatwave around the world - in pictures

IRAQ WEATHER HEATWAVE An Iraqi man cool himself off in a spray of water during a sweltering hot day at the Al-Khilani square in central Baghdad, Iraq. EPA

Swiss glaciers have lost 10 per cent of their ice in the last two years, the WMO said, while those in the Pyrenees are likely to disappear completely in a few years, Spanish scientists have previously warned.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said: "We are living through climate collapse in real time and the impact is devastating.

"This year we have seen communities around the world pounded by fires, floods and searing temperatures.

"Record global heat should send shivers down the spines of world leaders."