Thousands attend march against anti-Semitism in London

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Tens of thousands of people gathered in London on Sunday to demonstrate against anti-Semitism.

Government ministers and the Metropolitan Police have stressed the need for the UK’s Jewish community to feel safe on the streets, amid concern about rising tensions sparked by the conflict in Gaza.

It comes as a second group of hostages in Gaza and Palestinians from Israeli prisons were released on Saturday.

The rally in the capital comes after tens of thousands of people gathered once again on Saturday to demand a permanent ceasefire. Some pro-Palestinian demonstrators accused Israel of committing genocide, while others chanted “from the river to the sea”.

Read More Thousands march for Palestine in London on weekend of Gaza's truce

There were 18 arrests made over the course of the day for alleged offences, including suspicion of inciting racial hatred and of supporting a proscribed organisation.

Up to 50,000 people were expected to attend Sunday's march, organised by charity Campaign Against Anti-Semitism.

“Week after week, central London has become a no-go zone for Jews," the group said.

"We have witnessed mass criminality, including glorification of terrorism, support for banned terrorist organisations such as Hamas and incitement to racial or religious hatred against Jews.

"The sad truth is that Jews do not feel safe in our capital city. Britain is known for its tolerance and decency, and we know that the people of this country stand with the Jewish community in this difficult time.

"That is why those who stand with British Jews from up and down the UK will be marching in London this Sunday in solidarity against anti-Semitism.”

Tommy Robinson, founder and former leader of the far-right English Defence League, attended the event despite being asked not it by the organisers.

He was seen arguing with police and was led away by officers.

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson was arrested by police during the march. (AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali)

Mr Robinson was also seen among the crowds of counter-protesters who clashed with police during protests held on Armistice Day on November 11.

The Met said he was “not welcome” at Sunday's march, with the force warning that any offences “whether from within the protest or from any groups trying to challenge or interfere with the march” would be dealt with.

“I’m very concerned about people, particularly Jewish people, feeling safe on the streets," Chief Secretary to the Treasury Laura Trott said on Sky.

“I think it is right that the police take all necessary action to make sure that people are able to walk about their home city without fear.”

Former prime minister Boris Johnson was among those attending the march.