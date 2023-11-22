Foreign investment to be 'unlocked', says UK chancellor in Autumn Statement

Britain’s Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, has announced that the UK economy is “back on track” as he unveiled various tax measures in his Autumn Statement to make the country’s companies more attractive to foreign investors.

As the UK approaches an election year, the ruling Conservative party is trying to formulate policies to boost the economy and appeal to voters, as it lags behind the opposition Labour party in the opinion polls.

Mr Hunt said his plan to boost British businesses has “110 growth measures”, some of which are aimed to “unlock foreign direct investment” and “boost productivity”.

"Our plan for the British economy is working. But the work is not done," he said.

Mr Hunt said the government would set up a "concierge service" for large international investors in a bid to attract more foreign direct investment (FDI).

He added that he would accept the headline recommendations of a review led by former business minister Richard Harrington into how Britain can better attract FDI investment, and that it would increase funding for the Office for Investment to deliver it.

On Wednesday, Mr Hunt said his measures would look to boost trade and confirmed that the series of tax breaks at the UK’s freeports will be extended.

Freeports are special investment zones where normal tax and customs rules do not apply, which means that goods can be import, manufactured, and re-exported without being subject to tariffs. The idea is that they stimulate trade, create local jobs and attract investment.

"I have today decided to extend the financial incentives for investment zones and tax reliefs for freeports from five years to 10 years," Mr Hunt said.

"I will also set up a new £150 million investment opportunity fund to catalyse investment into the programme."

The Chancellor also announced there would be three new investment zones in the West Midlands, East Midlands and in Greater Manchester, which would "help catalyse over £3.4 billion of private investment and 65,000 new jobs."

Full expensing

Aiming to increase investment in British-based companies, Mr Hunt announced what he claimed is the "largest business tax cut in modern British history".

That tax cut is to make “full expensing” permanent.

The move, which allows companies to claim 100 per cent of the capital they spend on new machinery and effectively means that for every pound invested, their tax bills are cut by 25p, was pushed for by business lobby group.

Previously, the Chancellor said he had previously avoided making full-expensing permanent, because of the £11 billion a year cost, but that it was now "affordable".

"It means we have not just the lowest headline corporation tax rate in the G7 but its most generous capital allowances."

Alice Jeffries, tax policy manager at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said “permanent full expensing can be a win all round for business, the government and the economy”.

“The CBI’s own research with Oxford Economics found a permanent full expensing policy could lead to a 21 per cent increase in the level of business investment per year by 2030/31 (an extra £50 billion a year).

“And that would equate to a 2 per cent bump to GDP [Gross Domestic Product] – £53 billion higher than it would otherwise be.”

Economic forecasts

On the UK economy, Mr Hunt said that it will grow by 0.7 per cent next year, citing forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

This is a downgrade from the 1.8 per cent growth prediction made by the OBR at the time of the chancellor's Budget back in March.

The OBR's forecasts for economic growth in the UK are now at 1.4 per cent in 2025 and 1.9 per cent in 2026.

Nonetheless, Mr Hunt told the House of Commons that the economy had "outperformed expectations" since last year's autumn statement, and added that the government had met its own fiscal rule "to have underlying debt falling as a percentage of GDP in the final year of the forecast, with double the headroom compared to the OBR's March forecast."

"And we continue to have the second lowest government debt in the G7 - lower than the United States, Canada, France, Italy or Japan."

Israel-Gaza conflict

Mr Hunt expressed his "horror" at violence and loss of life on both sides in the Israel-Gaza war.

"I am deeply concerned about the rise of antisemitism in our country, so I am announcing up to £7 million over the next three years for organisations like the Holocaust Educational Trust to tackle antisemitism in schools and universities," he said.

"I will also repeat the £3 million uplift to the Community Security Trust.

"When it comes to antisemitism and all forms of racism, we must never allow the clock to be turned back."

Green investment and AI

Mr Hunt also said he would also publish a longer-term strategy for advanced manufacturing and green energy sectors, adding the government will provide £4.5 billion over the five years to 2030 in order to attract investment into strategic manufacturing sectors.

Likewise, the Chancellor also said he would develop "further capital market reforms, to boost the attractiveness of our markets, and the UK one of the most attractive places to start, grow and list a company".

This would include an extra £500 million of investment over the next two years to fund further "innovation centres to help make us an AI [artificial intelligence] powerhouse".

From early January, workers will see more money in their pay packets, following Mr Hunt's announcement that he would cut the main rate of national insurance for workers from 12 per cent to 10 per cent, which he claimed would "help 27 million employees".

"It means someone on the average salary of £35,000 will save over £450. For the average nurse, it is a saving of over £520 and for the typical police officer it is a saving of over £630 every single year."

Mr Hunt also claimed to be making "one of the largest-ever cash increases of the state pension" announcing it would rise by 8.5 per cent.