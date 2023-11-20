'A life less ordinary': Irish entrepreneur Ben Dunne who died in Dubai

Ben Dunne, an Irish entrepreneur who died in Dubai over the weekend age 74, was often embroiled in controversy, leading Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to describe him as a “larger than life” figure who led “a life less ordinary”.

The former director of family business Dunnes Stores and the owner of a chain of gyms lived a colourful life, being kidnapped by the IRA in the 1980s and later arrested in Florida, sparking a scandal in Ireland.

He also inspired mammoth state probes into the scale of under-the-table lobbying after having been found to have paid millions of dollars to Irish politicians.

But the jovial entrepreneur was also known for his generosity, having said: “Money is like manure – it's no good unless it's spread.”

“Overall, in the final analysis, he was a good and decent man,” said his son, Robert, adding he would miss him in a way he could not describe, according to news site Extra.ie.

He died in Dubai over the weekend while he was reportedly on holiday with his son and a friend.

Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the sudden death of an Irish citizen in the UAE and was providing consular assistance.

The Cork-born man featured prominently in Irish life.

In 1981, masked gunmen from the Irish Republican Army kidnapped Mr Dunne as he was on his way to open a store in Northern Ireland. He was released a week later, reportedly after a ransom was paid.

In 1992 he was arrested in Florida after threatening to jump from a 17th floor hotel balcony in Orlando and charged with cocaine possession.

The incident ended his control of his company after his sister Margaret Heffernan moved against him, ousting Mr Dunne from the business altogether.

His sister took over the family business and commissioned an accounting review that uncovered details of Mr Dunne’s payments totalling millions of dollars to politicians, including former Prime Minister Charles Haughey.

In 2008, he apologised “unreservedly for the hardship and hurt” caused to a checkout worker Mary Manning, who led a strike at Dunnes Stores outlet on Dublin's Henry Street against apartheid in South Africa during the 1980s.

He told RTE's Liveline that he wanted to show that “as life goes on, even though wrongs were done, you can still overcome them and you can still be friends at the end of the day”.

He later became known for his chain of gyms, which bear his name.

The outlets were forced to close temporarily during the Covid-19 lockdowns, during a period when he sold his luxury yacht and his ­helicopter for money, saying: “All the people I know have taken a hit and I think it has done nobody any harm. It has done me no harm.”

The group returned to profitability after the pandemic.

Not all of his businesses were a success, however. He once attempted, and failed, to build a cemetery in London.

Mr Varadkar said in a statement: “I was deeply saddened to hear that Ben Dunne has died. A constituent of mine in Castleknock and a local employer, I met Ben many times. He really was larger than life.

“Among other things, he pioneered the fitness industry in Ireland first with Westpoint and then Ben Dunne Gyms. He led a life less ordinary and in turn he made some mistakes in life.

“The best people do. He never allowed that to defeat him or hold him back. He touched the lives of tens of thousands who will mourn his loss.”

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said: “Very sad to hear of the sudden death of Ben Dunne.

“My thoughts are with his beloved family. He was a good man who cared about people. We will never see his likes again.”