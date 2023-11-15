James Cleverly says there is 'clearly appetite' for Rwanda scheme

The UK Home Secretary James Cleverly has said there is “clearly an appetite” for the country’s Rwanda concept, which was ruled unlawful by Britain’s highest court on Wednesday.

In a speech to the Commons following the judgement, Mr Cleverly said several countries in Europe have shown an interest in the scheme, including Italy, Germany and Austria, while pledging to address concerns raised by the Supreme Court's panel of five justices.

The judgement delivered a blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's immigration policy to “stop the boats”, which he launched after 45,755 people arrived in the UK by crossing the English Channel in 2022. The number has fallen by about a third in 2023 compared to the same period last year.

The decision means that forcibly removing migrants to Kigali remains prohibited. Before the ruling, the Conservative flagship policy had been stalled by more than a year of legal challenges.

Mr Sunak told MPs he would work with Rwanda to take account of the judges' concerns and finalise a new deal.

He also said he would consider changing the law to allow deportations to take place.

“If it becomes clear that our domestic legal frameworks or international conventions are still frustrating the plans at that point, I am prepared to change our laws and revisit those international relationships,” he said.

Mr Cleverly said the UK’s partnership with Rwanda, “while bold and ambitious, is just one part of a vehicle of measures to stop the boats and tackle illegal migration”.

He said across Europe "illegal migration is increasing" and governments are following the UK's lead.

Mr Cleverly told the Commons: "What we have now seen is other countries are indeed now also exploring third country models for illegal migration, including Austria, Germany, Denmark and Italy in their deal with Albania.

"A new and innovative model for processing asylum claims."

Earlier this month, Austria’s interior minister, Gerhard Karner said the country was “highly interested” in Britain’s plan to move asylum claims off its territory.

“We in Europe do not yet have the legal possibilities,” he said after former home secretary Suella Braverman visited Vienna to brief Austrian officials on the Rwanda plan.

Mr Karner called for “massive pressure” on EU countries to change the law.

He claimed there was a “widening alliance” of EU members interested in Austria’s proposals. The landlocked country has taken a hard line on migrants arriving from countries such as Tunisia and India.

“We believe it is the wrong signal to send out to people that if they make it to Lampedusa [in Italy] and arrive there, they will be distributed across Europe,” Mr Karner said.

“We believe that it would only invite people to start this dangerous journey and further increase migration. We believe that the approach pursued by the UK is therefore very important.”

Mr Cleverly told the Commons that the government "anticipated the judgment as a possible result" and has for the last few months been "working on a plan to provide the certainty that the court demands".

"We have been working with Rwanda to build capacity and amend agreements with Rwanda to make clear that those sent there cannot be sent to another country than the UK.

"Our intention is to upgrade our agreement to a treaty as soon as possible. That will make it absolutely clear to our courts and to Strasbourg that the risks laid out by the court today have been responded to, will be consistent with international law and ensure that Parliament is able to scrutinise it."