Iceland town evacuated over volcano fears

Iceland has declared a state of emergency after a series of earthquakes raised concerns of a large volcanic eruption.

Experts fear a town that is home to 4,000 people near the capital Reykjavik could be heavily damaged by a volcano expected to erupt within hours or days.

Grindavik on the south-western coast was evacuated in the early hours of Saturday after magma shifting under the Earth’s crust caused hundreds of earthquakes in what is believed to be a precursor to an eruption.

“We are really concerned about all the houses and the infrastructure in the area,” Vidir Reynisson, head of Iceland’s Civil Protection and Emergency Management, said on Saturday.

The town – about 40 kilometres south-west of Reykjavik – is near the Svartsengi geothermal plant, the main supplier of electricity and water to 30,000 residents.