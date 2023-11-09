Children arrested over 'gun threat' to teacher in Germany

Four children have been arrested in Germany after a teacher was allegedly threatened with a gun in her classroom.

Pupils were evacuated to an army barracks after two boys were reported to have made the threat before fleeing the school in Hamburg.

Some children were stuck in their classrooms for hours as a police unit searched the school buildings.

After a second reported threat nearby officers arrested four people aged between 12 and 14. Two of them were discovered to be suspects in the school incident.

Two “toy weapons” were seized, police said. The school said the “world had stood on its head” before the all-clear was given on Wednesday afternoon.