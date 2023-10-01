UK royal website targeted in cyber attack

A royal source has confirmed that the royal family's website experienced a crash on Sunday due to a "denial of service attack."

The attack brought down the site for an hour-and-a-half this morning from 10am.

A denial of service attack means the site was bombarded by traffic, which caused it to stop working, the source said.

It is not the same as hacking, in which whoever is responsible actually gets into a website and the site is compromised.

Neither the content nor the systems of the royal website were accessed on Sunday.

It is currently unknown who is responsible for the cyber attack, the source said.

The site is now up and running as usual.