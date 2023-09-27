Irish military seize UK-bound 'cocaine mothership' carrying drugs worth £136m

An elite army unit stormed a cargo ship off the Irish coast, which was carrying €157 million ($165 million) of cocaine, in the largest drugs seizure in the country's history, police have said.

During the major joint agency operation off the south-east coast of Ireland on Tuesday, 2,253kg of cocaine was found on the Panamanian-registered vessel.

Using a fast rope from a helicopter, members of the highly trained Army Ranger Wing descended on to the MV Matthew as it tried to sail out of Irish waters and evade capture.

The elite unit boarded the ship after the Irish Naval Service’s patrol vessel, the LE William Butler Yeats, fired warning shots in its direction when it failed to obey orders.

The vessel had been under surveillance since Friday when a multi-agency operation responded to intelligence of a major international drug smuggling operation.

A senior member of the Irish police on Wednesday told reporters in Dublin that the operation was “hugely significant”.

“I think it’s really important to note, this is the largest drug seizure in the history of the state," said Justin Kelly, Assistant Commissioner of An Garda Siochana, Ireland's police force.

“This is a hugely significant operation and it shows our unrelenting determination to disrupt and dismantle networks that are determined to bring drugs into our country.

“These groups are transnational groups. They are working all across the world and, because of that, we need to work with our international partners.

“This is a huge hit for the people involved in this."

The MV Matthew moored at Marino Point in Cork, on which Ireland's biggest drug seizure was conducted. PA

Given the scale of the haul, Irish authorities do not believe the cocaine was solely destined for Ireland.

They suspect the drugs were being shipped from South America for distribution across Europe.

The MV Matthew was escorted to Cork harbour on Tuesday.

A fishing trawler that was grounded off the coast of County Wicklow late on Sunday was also being monitored as part of the operation, amid suspicions that it had been on its way to meet the cargo ship.

The vessel remains stuck on a sandbank out at sea with poor conditions preventing the authorities from boarding and searching it.

It will be treated as a crime scene when it is accessed, police said.

Three people, aged 60, 50 and 31, were arrested during the course of the operation and remained in custody in police stations in County Wexford on Wednesday.

It has emerged that one of those arrested was medically evacuated from the MV Matthew before the military operation to seize it.

About 25 other crew members will be interviewed in Cork and police have said further arrests may follow.

The operation involved the defence dorces, customs officers and the Irish police national drugs and organised crime unit.

Mr Kelly said the cocaine on the ship came from South America.

“This product was supplied by a South American cartel, one of the murderous cartels that are behind cocaine shipments into Europe,” he said.

“A shipment like this into Europe is partly destined for the Irish market.

“Obviously, with the size and intelligence we have, we know the organised crime group behind this comprises of a number of different elements across Europe.”

Irish military on the MV Matthew cargo ship as it is escorted into Cobh in Cork by the Irish Navy on September 26. PA

Mr Kelly said more information on how those aboard the cargo ship responded to its boarding would be provided in the coming days.

He said such a large shipment would not have entered the state’s waters without the involvement of an Irish gang, among which there are some with “direct links to South America”.

“There is no large ship like this coming into our waters or our ports or transiting across our country, without an Irish organised criminal group involved in it," Mr Kelly said.

“There is an increase in the amount of cocaine available for a number of geopolitical reasons in South America. There is basically a glut of cocaine on the market.

“And when you combine that with the increased consumption across Europe, Europe is now the biggest market for cocaine in the world.

“So when you combine those two things together, absolutely, it’s inevitable that we’re going to see organised criminal groups trying to leverage on that, make more money from it, as they always do in situations like this.

“It’s inevitable that we’ll see more large shipments.”

He said more large shipments had also been seen in Antwerp and Rotterdam.

Some of the cocaine seized by the Irish military off the country's south-east coast. PA

Commander Tony Geraghty, fleet operations officer of the Irish Naval Service, explained why warning shots were fired at the cargo vessel before the boarding operation.

“The merchant ship refused to follow the instructions of our own ship,” Cdr Geraghty said. “So this was prior to the insertion of the Army Ranger Wing.

“There was an escalated use of force used to compel the vessel to follow the instructions of the ship’s captain.”

Cdr Geraghty said it had been an extremely complex joint operation involving the Naval Service, the Air Corps, the Army Ranger Wing and defence forces headquarters.

He said the poor weather made the aerial boarding more complex.

Cdr Geraghty said there was no evidence of the crew being armed when the Army Rangers boarded and took control of the vessel.

“This ship is very large. She’s 190 metres long with an exceptionally high freeboard, so it was very difficult to get on,” he said.

He said a “great deal of skill” was demonstrated by the Army Ranger Wing and helicopter pilot during high wind.

Cdr Geraghty said the ship also altered course when the Army Rangers were initially trying to descend.

“The Naval Service, the Air Corps and the Army Ranger Wing rehearse for these type of operations. The Air Corps pilots are really top-notch guys, they’re highly trained,” he said.

“Whilst the environment is always dangerous – the weather yesterday was very bad – the operation was carried out in a successful manner.”

Gerry Harrahill, director general of customs in Ireland, hailed the professionalism and the resilience of those involved in seizing the ship.

“I had a personal opportunity last night down in Cork to meet with some of the teams involved,” Mr Harrahill said.

“While they were tired and exhausted, I think there was a real sense of having done a really good job and delivered a really good outcome.”