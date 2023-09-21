King Charles proposes entente with France to tackle climate change in historic speech

King Charles III has proposed an entente to tackle climate change as he praised Britain's “indispensable” relationship with France in a speech at the senate in Paris.

The king made history on Thursday as he became the first British monarch to address the chamber on the second day of his first state visit to France.

Speaking in flawless French and occasionally in English, the monarch urged France to unite with Britain in tackling climate change.

“Just as we stand together against military aggression, so must we strive together to protect the world from our most existential challenge of all – that of global warming, climate change and the catastrophic destruction of nature,” he said.

“Jacques-Yves Cousteau said so wisely: ‘For most of history, man has had to fight nature to survive; in this century he is beginning to realise that, in order to survive, he must protect it’.

“Such wisdom is even more relevant in this, the 21st century. And so, although the challenge facing our planet is both great and grave, it has been increasingly heartening to see the action that is being taken by our governments, our people and, more and more, by the private sector.

READ MORE Macron hosts King Charles at glittering Versailles state banquet

“I have long felt that our businesses can play a most vital role, working in partnership and harmony with our governments and our people, to channel trillions of dollars to the solutions that will enable a successful transition to a sustainable world.

“With President [Emmanuel] Macron, I will this afternoon be meeting business leaders from France and Britain whose collaboration, innovations and investments in clean growth and in preserving our precious biodiversity are offering essential global leadership.

“I hope very much that there might be avenues for future collaboration, for example to find a way to strengthen co-operation around sustainable development.

Britain's King Charles addresses the French Senate. EPA / EMMANUEL DUNAND / POOL MAXPPP OUT

“For the time that is granted to me as king, I pledge to do whatever I can to strengthen the indispensable relationship between the United Kingdom and France – and, today, I invite you to join me in this endeavour.

“Together, our potential is limitless. Let us, therefore, cherish and nurture our entente cordiale. Let us renew it for future generations so that, I would like to propose, it also becomes an Entente pour la Durabilite – in order to tackle the global climate and biodiversity emergency more effectively.

“A commitment to each other, and to the values we so proudly share; a commitment inspired by the example of the past, and emboldened to grapple with the immense challenges in the world around us.”

His comments came as UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was facing a growing backlash following his government's announcement that it was rolling back its green pledges.

Mr Sunak said on Wednesday that a ban on new petrol and diesel cars would be delayed by five years, energy efficient requirements in homes would be scrapped and plans to phase out new gas boilers would be weakened.

King Charles praises UK's 'best friend' France

On Thursday, the king began his address by praising France as one of the UK's “closest allies and best friends” and paid tribute to the messages of condolence from the nation following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II last year.

“When my mother died last year, my family and I were moved beyond measure by the tributes paid throughout France,” he said.

“I can only thank you and the people of France for the great kindness that you have expressed towards us at a time of such sadness.

“I hope that she inspires us to continue to weave links between our two countries with determination, hope and love.”

King Charles III, watched by president of the Senate Gerard Larcher and president of the National Assembly Yael Braun-Pivet, signs the visitors book in the Salle des Conferences. PA

Earlier, a guard of honour had lined the king’s route to the Salle des Conferences on Thursday as he met representatives from the senate and National Assembly and signed the visitors’ book before entering the chamber to deliver his address.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are later set to visit Saint-Denis in the suburbs of Paris as part of their three-day state visit which began on Wednesday.

There they will meet France's first lady Brigitte Macron and sports personalities.

They will also visit a coffee shop to meet beneficiaries of Objectif Emploi, an organisation in Saint-Denis that helps vulnerable young people to find careers, and representatives from the Prince’s Trust International.

Later the royals will visit the fire-damaged Notre-Dame cathedral and the Paris flower market named after Queen Elizabeth II.

Britain's King Charles first State visit to France King Charles III delivers a speech to members of parliament at the French Senate in Paris. Reuters

“I look forward to visiting that magnificent cathedral to see how centuries-old crafts have been revived and passed on to apprentices who are helping to restore Notre-Dame to its former glory,” the king said.

The king will then attend a reception for British and French business leaders focused on financing climate-related and biodiversity projects, alongside Mr Macron.

The British monarch's trip is aimed at demonstrating the underlying strength of cross-Channel ties after Brexit.

The tour, which was rescheduled from March because of the violent protests against pension reform in France, also aims to show King Charles's stature as a statesman just over a year after his mother died.