Rishi Sunak's net zero gamble puts Britain's economic future at stake

Rishi Sunak’s impending bonfire of vital UK net-zero policies is a political gamble as an election draws nearer, but the Prime Minister was warned that the stakes for the economy and climate are just as high.

While Downing Street is framing the change of tack as a way to ease the burden of net zero, experts say the costs could end up higher if Britain drives away investment in clean technology.

Local officials held talks on Wednesday about delivering net zero regardless of government policy as MPs, environmentalists and business leaders raised the alarm about an impending climbdown.

The leaked proposals, not denied by Downing Street, suggest Mr Sunak could delay a ban on new petrol cars from 2030 to 2035. Ford, the car manufacturer, issued a punchy statement saying it expected “ambition, commitment and consistency” from the UK and that an about-turn would “undermine all three”.

Plans to phase out oil and gas boilers and improve energy efficiency in homes could also be kicked years down the road. An announcement could come as early as Wednesday afternoon despite the backlash overnight.

Energy company E.On called the U-turn on heating a "mis-step on many levels" that could "condemn people to many years of living in cold and draughty homes". Heat pump manufacturers have been touting their technology as an alternative to gas boilers that were meant to be phased out from 2035.

An end-of-decade deadline for registering new petrol cars, to encourage the uptake of electric vehicles, has been UK government policy since 2020. Bloomberg

“Good, stable policy brings in investment and it brings down costs,” Louise Marix Evans, a sustainability consultant and former adviser to the UK’s Climate Change Committee, told The National.

“We need to know our government’s enabling economic growth and good investment rather than repelling it to other places. There is money out there for the green transition and so we’re just going to ping it over to Europe or America or China.

“It’s just such good business sense. I don’t see why they would let us down, not to mention the fact that I’m sitting here with flood alerts and we’ve had a heatwave this summer.”

Political opening

Many of the existing deadlines were brought in under Conservative governments, and the Labour opposition, which leads opinion polls before an expected 2024 election, has not proposed major changes.

But Mr Sunak has spied a chance to draw election battle lines since a surprise by-election victory on July 20, when his party ambushed Labour by tying it to an unpopular low-emission traffic policy.

Since then he has positioned himself as a friend of the motorist and announced plans to “max out” the UK’s North Sea oil and gas reserves. He is expected to make a speech this week setting out his new approach to net zero.

There is some support for a backtrack on the Tory right. Mr Sunak’s predecessor Liz Truss resurfaced to call for a delay to green policies a day before the plans leaked to do just that. Former Brexit negotiator David Frost told ministers to “back off unrealistic net zero targets”.

It is not that simple for Mr Sunak, though, as plenty of other Conservatives would be infuriated by a retreat from net zero. Former minister and Cop26 president Alok Sharma said scrapping green policies “will not help economically or electorally”.

The 🇬🇧 has been a leader on climate action but we cannot rest on our laurels



For any party to resile from this agenda will not help economically or electorally — Sir Alok Sharma (@AlokSharma_RDG) September 19, 2023

Simon Clarke, a former chief secretary to the Treasury, said his “Red Wall” constituents in north-east England – the prized swing voters who decided the last election – “overwhelmingly support” the drive to net zero.

“Businesses rely on certainty to make major investments … it is unclear how they are to plan at all if we respond to one by-election in west London by tearing up key planks of government policy.”

Economic fears

Mr Sunak says the overarching 2050 net-zero goal is staying in place but will be pursued in a “more pragmatic way”. Home Secretary Suella Braverman said ministers could not “save the planet by bankrupting Britain”.

But the government was warned that if Britain wants to hit net zero in 2050 while going slower on cars and heating, it will have to go faster elsewhere – even as the leak suggests Mr Sunak will rule out promoting lifestyle changes.

A plan to make low-carbon domestic heating the norm from 2035 could be watered down by Mr Sunak. Getty

“A delay to the phase-out of petrol cars and boilers would very likely break our carbon targets, breaking our climate change commitments,” said Peter Chalkley, the director of the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit.

“If he doesn't have a plan for how to cut those emissions now, how can he jettison these policies? What is his plan B?”.

In addition, Ms Marix Evans said that going slower on cars and heating could have knock-on effects on investment in renewables and clean technology.

“If you’re investing over the long term in the electricity grid, you’re making a load of assumptions about what that grid needs to do,” she said. “All of the wind will go out of those sails and people will take that innovation somewhere else," she said.