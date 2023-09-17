Jens Stoltenberg: No quick end for war in Ukraine

The head of Nato has warned there will be no quick conclusion to the war in Ukraine, as Kyiv's counter-offensive continues against Russia.

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told Germany's Funke media group "most wars last longer than expected when they first begin" and because of that "we must prepare ourselves for a long war in Ukraine".

Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year. Ukraine's counter-offensive, which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in June, has made some gains at pushing back Russian positions in the country's south and east.

"We are all wishing for quick peace," Mr Stoltenberg said.

"But at the same time we must recognise if President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainians stop fighting, their country will no longer exist."

He added that should Russia lay down its weapons, "we will have peace".

Mr Stoltenberg said there was "no doubt that Ukraine will eventually be in Nato".

"When this war ends, we need security guarantees for Ukraine. Otherwise, history could repeat itself," he said.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, with US counterpart Joe Biden in Kyiv. The two leaders are due to meet again in Washington this week. Reuters

Call for arms

Mr Zelenskyy is due to visit US President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington this week, where he is expected to renew his request for the supply of Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS).

While more arms are expected to be announced for Ukraine during his visit, ATACMS are not on the list, although four US senators are urging Mr Biden that they should be.

“Ukraine has significantly degraded Russian combat power and only requires a small portion of our stockpiled ATACMS,” senators Tom Cotton, Roger Wicker, Susan Collins and Lindsey Graham wrote in a letter on Saturday.

The Aroyat sails into Chornomorsk seaport, near Odesa, southern Ukraine. EPA

Going against the grain

Early on Sunday, Russia launched a combined drone and missile attack on southern parts of the Odesa region and hitting an agricultural plant, Ukraine's Air Forces wrote on the Telegram app.

Russia launched six Iranian-made Shahed drones and 10 cruise missiles but Ukrainian forces were able to destroy all the drones and six missiles before they hit their targets, the message said.

Ukraine on Saturday said two cargo vessels were sailing towards the port of Chornomorsk on the Black Sea to transport exported grain to African and Asian markets through a temporary sea corridor.

Ukraine revealed the opening of the corridor last month in an effort to circumvent a de facto blockade after Russia abandoned a deal to let Kyiv export grain.

Last week, the European Union ended a ban on Ukrainian crop imports in five of its eastern countries but that merely prompted Poland, Hungary and Slovakia to announce they were going it alone with their own restrictions, which technically would break the rules of the bloc's single market.

Meanwhile, Russia remains in a commanding position within the global wheat export market after another bumper harvest.