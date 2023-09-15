Thousands of jobs at risk at UK's largest steel plant

Thousands of jobs could be lost at Britain's biggest steelworks, as part of a plan to produce 'greener' steel, trade unions have said.

The jobs are under threat at the Port Talbot steelworks, in the south of Wales, because of a plan to switch two coal-fired blast furnaces to electric arc versions that can run on zero-carbon electricity, the unions said.

The plant's owners, Tata Steel, have been in discussions with the government for months, over a multimillion financial package to help carry out the transition.

The company warned last year that its entire UK operations were under threat unless government funding for the less carbon-intensive electric arc furnaces was forthcoming.

'Very anxious morning'

Ministers are expected to announce on Friday that the package will secure the plant's survival, which employs half of Tata Steel's 8,000-strong workforce.

“This will be a very anxious morning for many, many families in Port Talbot waiting to see the detail of whatever has been agreed between the UK Government and the company,” Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford told the BBC.

“On the one hand, it does seem that there is to be investment at the plant that will secure the long-term future of jobs in that town.

“But if the price is thousands of jobs to be lost, then that is a very high price.”

British trade unions have urged ministers and Tata Steel to have a longer-term view on the decarbonisation of steel. AFP

Warning that 3,000 jobs could be lost as part of the plan, unions also complained at being shut out of the discussions.

“Government intervention in the steel industry is long overdue, but imposing a programme without proper worker consultation is unacceptable,” said Charlotte Brumpton-Childs, national officer at the GMB union.

GMB has urged ministers and Tata Steel to have a longer-term view on the decarbonisation of steel.

“It is not a just transition if thousands of jobs are sacrificed in the name of short-term environmental gains,” she added.

“We wholeheartedly support the move to modernise and decarbonise the industry, in fact we have sought this type of investment for years.

“But ignoring technologies outside of electric arc furnaces will mean tens of thousands of people will lose their livelihoods.”

Hydrogen alternative

Some experts said the better long-term solution was to opt for hydrogen-based technology, rather than electric arc.

“The government may be trying to do the right thing here, but if this deal leads to 3,000 job losses it can't be right,” said Dr Simon Cran-McGreehin, head of analysis at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit.

“Having a long-term vision that leads to hydrogen-based steel manufacture at Port Talbot, as well as the arc furnaces that recycle used steel, could protect many more jobs.”