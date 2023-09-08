India's 'son-in-law' Sunak makes historic visit

Rishi Sunak has said he is excited to be visiting India, a country which considers him a “son-in-law”, ahead of this weekend’s G20 summit in New Delhi.

The Conservative party leader, who is the first British prime minister of Indian descent, will arrive in New Delhi on Friday.

Married to Akshata Murty, daughter of NR Narayana Murty, the founder of Indian IT giant Infosys, Mr Sunak, 43, used to be a regular visitor to the country before he became chancellor in 2020.

Speaking onboard a flight from London to New Delhi, he told reporters: “Of course, it is special. I'll be visiting a country that is very near and dear to me.

“I haven't been back for a few years. I was meant to go actually in 2020.

“We take our family typically in February half term every year, and I got made chancellor right before and I didn't get to go with the rest of my family then, so I haven't been for a little while.”

He added: “It is obviously special. I saw somewhere that I was referred to as India's son-in-law, which I hope was meant affectionately.

“But look, I'm excited to be back. It is nice to have Akshata with me as well.”

The MP for Richmond, Yorkshire, was born in Hampshire, to Indian migrant parents, a pharmacist mother and a GP father.

The Prime Minister has not shied away from talking about his Indian origins and love for cricket.

He has also spoken about his abstinence from beef on religious grounds as a devout Hindu.

In 2020, he told reporters: “I am thoroughly British, this is my home and my country, but my cultural heritage is Indian.”

During his time in New Delhi, Mr Sunak is scheduled to visit important Indian cultural and religious sites, with a trip to a Hindu temple planned during his three-day stay.

The UK and India are currently in discussions about striking a lucrative free trade deal.

Talks have made progress in recent months, according to British and Indian officials, fuelling hopes that a deal could be reached this year.

Last year, remarks by Home Secretary Suella Braverman voicing “reservations” about relaxing immigration controls for Indians as part of any agreement were reported to have provoked an angry response from ministers and officials in New Delhi.

And on Friday, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly appeared to play down concerns that the agreement could involve the UK handing out more student visas.

“We've got to understand that trade deals are trade deals, not travel deals,” he told GB News.

“We have already got a very good relationship with India when it comes to students.

“Student numbers from India are up, but also visa applications in our existing visa system is up.

“India is a growing economy, it is increasingly going to be important economically, politically, diplomatically, in years to come and the fact that we've already got a good relationship … is fantastic.

“We're looking to build on that. And India is seeking to do a trade deal with us and us seek to do a trade deal with them for trade purposes, rather than anything else and the advantages of trade are self evident.”

Mr Cleverly also rejected criticism of the slow progress towards a UK-India trade deal.

Pressed on Sky News about whether an agreement could be expected before the next general election, he said: “Our trade negotiations with India have actually progressed much quicker than other trade negotiations, including the EU's trade negotiations with India.

“We've always said we want to get the right trade deal with India. It is an incredibly important partner.”

He said that the government did not want to “rush it through”.