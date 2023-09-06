Britain set to rejoin EU’s Horizon science programme within days

The UK's return to the EU’s £85 billion Horizon science research programme could be announced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak within days.

Britain was frozen out of the programme during a trade row between the UK and the EU, despite the membership being agreed to as part of the wider post-Brexit trade deal in December 2020.

Sources familiar with the negotiations between the two sides said on Wednesday that the Prime Minister has given the go-ahead for a deal to be finalised.

READ MORE Rishi Sunak unveils plan for UK to be science and technology 'superpower' by 2030

Mr Sunak had signalled his approval of the deal but that the level of compensation for the two missed years of collaboration could still be an issue, according to reports.

A conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen would be expected before the announcement.

At Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Mr Sunak told MPs his “priority and preference” was to associate with Horizon but “on terms that are right for both the British taxpayer and for British science and research”.

In a hint at a possible breakthrough, he said the government had been “extensively involved in discussions” with the EU and “I hope to be able to conclude those successfully”.

Whitehall sources said in July that a draft deal was with the Prime Minister, prompting scientists to cautiously celebrate the development.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hinted that his government was set to rejoin the flagship science scheme. EPA

But Downing Street said a UK-based alternative known as Pioneer remained on the table, as Mr Sunak continues to be concerned about “value for money”.

Horizon is a collaboration involving Europe’s leading research institutions and technology companies.

EU member states contribute funds, which are then allocated to people or organisations on merit.

Post-Brexit Britain continued to participate under the trade deal brokered with Brussels but was locked out during the bitter row over trading rules for Northern Ireland in 2020.