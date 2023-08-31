Claire Coutinho replaces Grant Shapps as UK minister for net zero

Claire Coutinho has been appointed as the UK minister for net zero, after Grant Shapps was named as the new defence minister.

Ms Coutinho, 38, is the first woman and second person to hold the title, which was created by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a mini cabinet reshuffle earlier this year.

Her remit as Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero will include overseeing Britain’s efforts to reach its goal of net zero by 2050.

The appointment comes weeks after Mr Shapps announced Britain will host a global summit on energy security with a major focus on net zero early next year.

He said the gathering should include major oil companies and representatives from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other Middle Eastern nations.

The international conference is part of Mr Sunak's bid to boost Britain's standing on the world stage.

Ms Coutinho’s promotion comes three months before the UK is expected to send a delegation to Cop28 in Dubai.

She previously served as minister for children, families and well-being, a position that David Johnston will now take on.

Ms Coutinho's new role was announced by Downing Street shortly after Mr Shapps was named defence secretary, following Ben Wallace’s resignation.

In July, Mr Wallace announced his intention to stand down as an MP at the next election and said he would bow out of his defence role at the next cabinet reshuffle.

After failing to secure the top post of Nato general secretary, he has appeared to have had enough of frontline politics.

Mr Shapps has an extensive portfolio in politics but has never before held a position in the Ministry of Defence.

Unlike his predecessor, he does not come from a military background.

Mr Shapps is a cabinet veteran having held five different position in the past year alone. He was first appointed to a cabinet role in 2010 when then-prime minister David Cameron asked him to be housing secretary.

In the past 12 months, Mr Shapps has served as transport secretary under Boris Johnson, had a brief stint as home secretary under Liz Truss and was made business and energy secretary after Mr Sunak took office.

This role was refashioned into energy security and net-zero secretary during Mr Sunak’s mini reshuffle of his top team in February.