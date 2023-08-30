James Cleverly seeks China ties in talks with Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing

China and the UK looked to forge a better working relationship on Wednesday as James Cleverly was received by the country's Vice President on the first senior visit by a British cabinet minister since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Foreign Secretary said it was vital to “avoid misunderstandings” in relations between the UK and China as he met Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing.

“It is important that countries like ours meet and speak face to face on regular occasions to enhance understanding, to avoid misunderstanding and to address the challenges and differences of opinion that all countries have in bilateral relations,” he said.

Engaging with China doesn’t mean that we shy away from the tough conversations.



It’s about voicing our concerns directly - face to face.



That’s why I’m here. pic.twitter.com/Ik5D3Jl5bw — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) August 30, 2023

Mr Cleverly also spoke of the need to “take advantage of our shared endeavours” to address the world's issues.

The Foreign Secretary is the most senior British minister to visit the country in five years.

“We are clear-eyed about the areas where we have fundamental disagreements with China and we raise those issues when we meet,” he said.

Senior Tory MP and Foreign Affairs Select Committee chairwoman Alicia Kearns told Sky News she had spoken with Mr Cleverly on the plane as he made his way to China.

She said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak should “absolutely” meet President Xi Jinping if the opportunity arises because that is “how you prevent and deconflict potential issues”.