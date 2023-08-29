Cancelled flights leave hundreds of holidaymakers stranded at UK airports

Travellers were stranded at UK airports on Tuesday morning after dozens more flights were cancelled following a day of chaos caused by an air traffic control glitch.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said issues of this magnitude “haven’t happened for a decade” as he ruled out a cyberattack.

“Our technical experts have looked at it and are clear that it wasn’t a cyber security incident,” he told Sky News.

The Civil Aviation Authority has launched an “independent review” into the incident and is due to deliver a report to Mr Harper “in days”, he said, and the government will examine whether lessons can be learnt.

A technical fault was detected in the UK’s air traffic control system on Monday morning and resolved by early afternoon. But because airports had to resort to a backup system fewer flights could be processed.

Hundreds of flights were axed, leaving thousands of people stranded at airports in Britain and overseas.

About 790 departures and 785 arrivals across all UK airports were axed on Monday, aviation analytics company Cirium said. This equated to around 27 per cent of planned journeys.

On Tuesday, data from Flightradar24 showed 78 flights at Heathrow were delayed, while at least 32 departures and 31 arrivals were cancelled. That compares to more than 170 axed flights on Monday.

A passengers wait in Stansted Airport, north of London, on Tuesday morning. AFP

At Gatwick airport, the second major hub in London, 23 departures were cancelled on Tuesday while 51 arrivals were called off, according to the data.

Manchester Airport reported continuing delays and cancellations and urged people to check their flight's status with their airline.

Mr Harper tried to reassure travellers, stressing that airlines had a legal responsibility to provide accommodation and food to passengers who had their journeys cancelled.

It remains unclear when travel will return to normal but passengers reported cancellations at UK airports on Tuesday morning.

British Airways, which operates the most flights to and from Heathrow, was the worst affected airline.

A man travelling to Dubai shared a video showing a crammed terminal at the West London airport on X, formerly known as Twitter.

#airtrafficcontrol #Heathrow #flightdelay this is awful omg i cant move in heathrow airport there is no room i have been here for 27 hours now i want to get back to Dubai and nobody from customer service is helping there ignoring everyone omg pic.twitter.com/pNfg8WcxSM — Ronaldinho 🐐 (@Ronaldinho_RG1O) August 29, 2023

“This is awful,” he wrote. “I can’t move in Heathrow Airport, there is no room. I have been here for 27 hours now. I want to get back to Dubai and nobody from customer service is helping. They’re ignoring everyone.”

In a statement issued on Monday evening, Heathrow said “schedules remain significantly disrupted” following the technical issues. It advised passengers to check with their airlines before travelling to the airport on Tuesday.

National Air Traffic Services, the country's leading air traffic control provider, said at 3.15pm on Monday it had “identified and remedied” the technical issue affecting its systems and it was working with airlines and airports to support affected flights.

Mr Harper on Tuesday told GB News: “It's nearly a decade since there was a significant issue like this.

“We want to make sure it doesn't happen again, because of all the disruption that's been caused to passengers across the country.”

Juliet Kennedy, operations director at the air traffic services, said the issue meant the automatic system that provides controllers with details of every aircraft and its route stopped working.

“To manage safety, we had to limit the number of flights we could manage,” she added.