UK air-traffic control hit by 'network-wide failure' as all flights grounded

Air-traffic control in the UK has been hit by a technical fault, with one airline reporting a “network-wide failure”.

The National Air Traffic Service on Monday said it “applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety. Engineers are working to find and the fix the fault.”

Scottish airline Loganair said there had been “a network-wide failure of UK air-traffic control computer systems”, with flights grounded.

READ MORE Gatwick flights cancelled after storms and staff shortages

“Although we are hopeful of being able to operate most intra-Scotland flights on the basis of local co-ordination and with a minimum of disruption, north-south and international flights may be subject to delays,” it said.

EasyJet passengers were told the issue was affecting all flights in and out of Britain.

“We have been advised of an air-traffic control issue currently affecting all flights due to fly into or out of United Kingdom airspace," the airlines said.

“We are working with the relevant authorities to understand the impact of this issue and the timescale for normal operations to resume.”

Broadcaster Gabby Logan said on X, formerly known as Twitter, she was on a plane on a runway at Budapest International Airport, and had "just been told UK airspace is shut", adding "we could be here for 12 hours".

Travel expert Simon Calder said while there was no immediate danger because the air-traffic control system is designed to cope with such situations, there would be a knock-on effect throughout Europe in what is one of the busiest times of the year.

"There is going to be absolute disruption and chaos spreading across Europe,” he told Sky News.

Loganair reported a 'network-wide failure'. Photo: Loganair

“If you are on the ground at Heathrow or Gatwick, which are the busiest two-runway and busiest single-runway airports in the world, there is very, very little slack in the system.

“Meanwhile, there are thousands of aircraft in the skies above Europe, hundreds of them heading to the UK. Some of them are getting down, if they are in the vicinity of the airfield, then they will be landing.

“But otherwise you are going to start seeing aircraft either being held on the ground in airports such as Amsterdam – or indeed being diverted if they’re on a longer flight, and that would typically be a continental airport.”

He explained that even if the system was fixed quickly “it will have caused enough disruption for the system to be in disarray for certainly the rest of the day and possibly for further days”.