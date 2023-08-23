Prosecutor files claim to reveal Andrew Tate's violent and coercive tactics

Disgraced influencer Andrew Tate and his co-defendants coerced women into producing graphic content using threats, intimidation and controlling behaviour, prosecutors claim.

In transcribed messages that Romanian prosecutors claim took place between Tate and one of the victims, he appears to mix talk of love and marriage with “orders, threats, references to rape, or insults”, the BBC reports.

The broadcaster’s report is based on a case file summary it has seen containing “hundreds of pages of testimony and transcripts”.

Among many allegations, an alleged rape victim of the influencer says that, during one incident, he told her to take off her clothes while keeping her shoes on, then "slapped her across the face".

In what are being described as transcribed audio messages, Tate's brother appears to say that he will "slave” the women.

Tate was indicted in June with his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects for human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

The self-described misogynist, who is accused of peddling conspiracy theories online and has 7.5 million Twitter followers, has repeatedly claimed that prosecutors have no evidence against him and that there is a political conspiracy designed to silence him.

Romania's anti-organised crime agency, Diicot, alleges that the four defendants formed a criminal group in 2021 to "commit the crime of human trafficking” in Romania, as well as in the United States and Britain.

Seven female victims in the case, Diicot said, were lured with false pretences of love and transported to Romania, where the gang sexually exploited and subjected them to physical violence. One defendant is accused of raping a woman twice in March 2022, according to the agency.

The women were allegedly controlled by “intimidation, constant surveillance” and claims they were in debt, prosecutors said.

According to the documents, the women claim the income from their online adult content, and even access to some of the accounts, was controlled by the defendants.

They claim they would be imposed fines of about 10 per cent for “even small infractions – such as staying too long on a break, crying while live online, or wiping their nose while live”, according to the report.

The case is currently with the Bucharest court's preliminary chamber, where a judge is inspecting the case files to ensure legality. The trial will not start until that process is completed.

Some of the material released by the BBC could be ruled inadmissible.

The brothers were released from house arrest this month and placed under judicial control, a lighter restrictive measure.

The Tate brothers, who have dual US and British citizenship, had been under house arrest since April pending an investigation into abuse against seven women, who prosecutors say were lured through false claims of relationships.

They were initially held in police custody from December 29.

Tate has lived in Romania since 2017 and gained millions of fans by promoting an ultra-masculine lifestyle that critics say denigrates women.

He has millions of followers online, where he promotes a luxury lifestyle he says is made possible through investments, including a pornographic webcam business.

He has previously been banned from several prominent social media platforms for expressing hate speech and misogynistic comments, including that women should bear responsibility for being sexually assaulted.

Several women in Britain are pursuing civil claims to obtain damages from Tate, alleging they were victims of sexual violence.

During their investigations, prosecutors ordered the confiscation of the Tate brothers’ assets, including 15 luxury cars, luxury watches and about $3 million in cryptocurrency.