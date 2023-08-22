Dozens of hospital patients evacuated on to ferry in Greece as fires rage

Dozens of hospital patients in Greece were evacuated on to a ferry on Tuesday as wildfires approached Alexandroupolis.

The blaze, which broke out near the port city in the north of the country on Saturday, turned the sky bright red as it spread, fanned by gale-force winds.

Hundreds of firefighters have struggled to contain the flames. One person has been killed.

In total, 65 patients at the University Hospital of Alexandroupolis had been evacuated by early Tuesday as a precaution. Another 14 were taken to safety by a coastguard vessel from a beach near the village of Makri.

Overnight, staff carried a man on a wheelchair to an ambulance, while others were carried on stretchers as flames approached the Alexandroupolis Metropolita Church Foundation hospital.

The Adamantios Korais ferry was transformed into a makeshift hospital, where elderly patients lay on mattresses strewn across the cafeteria floor, paramedics attended to others on stretchers and a woman held a man resting on a sofa, an IV drip attached to his hand.

"Under extreme weather conditions, mainly due to gale-force winds, a huge effort has been made to manage fire fronts that broke out simultaneously in many parts of the country," fire brigade spokesman Ioannis Artopios said late on Monday.

"The hours we are going through are extremely critical."

Several communities in the broader Evros region, near the border with Turkey, have been evacuated as authorities warned the risk of new fires remained high in the coming days.

"It has reached the entire village," said Alexandros Chrisoulidis, a 19-year-old resident of Avanta village.

"Our own house up there, where the fire started, has completely burnt down. There is nothing [left]."

A 23-year-old resident who gave his name as Nikos said: "The situation is tragic. All that is needed right now are prayers and rain."

The burnt body of a man believed to be a migrant was found in a rural area in Lefkimi, near Alexandroupolis, on Monday, police said.

Evros is a popular border crossing for hundreds of migrants from the Middle East and Asia who use the river of the same name separating Greece from Turkey to cross into European Union territory.

Summer wildfires in Greece are common but have been made worse in recent years by unusually hot, dry and windy conditions that scientists have linked to climate change.

More than 20,000 foreign tourists had to be evacuated from the holiday island of Rhodes last month as wildfires burnt for a week, destroying hotels and resorts.

In the northern seaside city of Kavala, two firefighters were injured on Monday while trying to contain a blaze closing in on homes in the village of Dialekto, the fire brigade said.

Fires were also burning on the island of Evia near Athens, as well as on the island of Kythnos and in Viotia in central Greece.

Several Mediterranean destinations have been hit by heatwaves and wildfires this summer.

Greece, Italy, Algeria and Tunisia combined lost more than 1,350 square km to fires that affected 120,000 people in late July, according to EU estimates released earlier this month.