First asylum seekers to board Bibby Stockholm barge as UK government gets tougher

The first asylum seekers could be moved on to the Bibby Stockholm barge on Monday, as the government unveils other plans to deter illegal migrants, including flying people to a British Overseas Territory in the South Atlantic.

Up to 500 people will be housed on the vessel docked in Portland Port, Dorset, by the end of the week, according to a minister.

Around 50 people are expected to be moved on to the three storey barge as soon as Monday, despite local opposition and serious fire safety concerns.

Last month, a whistleblower in the local authority told The Times that checks of the vessel had raised “serious” concerns, which could potentially lead to a fire similar to that which destroyed the Grenfell Tower in North Kensington, London, killing 72 people in 2017.

Meanwhile the government is preparing to increase fines levied against employers and landlords who allow people who arrive by irregular means to work for them or live in their properties.

It is reportedly also considering reviving plans to fly people who arrive to the UK by unauthorised means to Ascension Island if the scheme to send illegal migrants to Rwanda fails.

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said the Bibby Stockholm will accept its first occupants “in the coming days”.

The Home Office did nothing to dampen suggestions the arrivals could come on Monday. However, various expected dates have been given and then missed in the past.

Mr Jenrick insisted the barge is a “safe facility” after the Fire Brigades Union called it a “potential deathtrap”, citing concerns including overcrowding and a lack of access to fire exits.

“We hope that the first migrants will go on to the boat in the coming days, I'm not going to give you an exact date – but very soon,” Mr Jenrick told Sky News on Monday.

He reiterated the government's plan to house around 500 people on the barge, despite concerns from the firefighters' union over the vessel having initially been designed to house about 200.

The development comes during the government's “small boats week” in which it is making a series of announcements on the issue, which Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promised to solve.

The government's plans include hugely increased fines for employers and landlords who allow people who arrive by irregular means to work for them or live in their properties, after the government said “illegal working and renting are significant pull factors” for asylum seekers making the dangerous journey.

Expand Autoplay The Bibby Stockholm barge, which is due to accommodate migrants in the UK, arrives in Falmouth, Cornwall. PA

Civil penalties for employers will be increased up to a maximum of £45,000 per worker for a first breach and £60,000 for repeat offenders, tripling both from their current level, which was established in 2014.

Landlords face fines ranging from £1,000 per occupier to £10,000, with repeat breaches going from £3,000 to £20,000. Penalties relating to lodgers will also be hiked.

Landlords and employers are required to check the eligibility of their employees and tenants.

“Making it harder for illegal migrants to work and operate in the UK is vital to deterring dangerous, unnecessary small boat crossings,” Mr Jenrick said.

Mr Sunak, who became leader last October, has pledged to stop thousands of asylum seekers crossing the Channel following a sharp rise in arrivals.

Last month his government passed a law, criticised by the UN, that bars asylum claims by migrants arriving via the Channel and other “illegal” routes.

It also mandates their transfer to third countries, such as Rwanda, but that element of the law has been bogged down by court challenges.

If that plan fails, the government is said to be considering flying people who arrive to the UK by unauthorised means to Ascension Island.

A map showing the UK and Ascension Island. The National

The tiny volcanic island in the South Atlantic could host an asylum processing centre in an attempt to reduce the number of small boats crossing the Channel under the scheme.

Where is Ascension island?

Ascension Island is a British Overseas Territory, located about 4,000 miles from the UK and situated in the South Atlantic Ocean, east of Brazil and west of Angola.

The island is around 807 miles north-west of St Helena and just under 34 square miles in size.

Who lives on Ascension Island?

There is no permanent or indigenous population on the island; rather, it is inhabited mostly by St Helenians, Americans and Britons who work on the island, and their families.

There are around 800 people living on the island at any point in time.

What amenities are on the island?

The island has two settlements, Georgetown and Two Boats.

It has two military bases, which are home to the Royal Air Force (RAF) and the US Air Force, along with an airfield and a BBC relay station.

Ascension Island has a handful of shops, gyms and swimming pools, and even a cinema and an array of outdoor activities.

Georgetown on Ascension Island at the African West Coast. Alamy Stock Photo

Who governs the island?

Ascension Island is not a part of the UK; rather, it is self-governing, with its own Constitution that it shares with St Helena and Tristan da Cunha, both also British Overseas Territories in the South Atlantic. The UK is responsible for defence, international relations and security on the island.

Ascension Island is administered by five councillors and the Governor of St Helena, Nigel Phillips.

The currency on the island is the St Helena pound, which has the same value as the pound sterling.

The island was used as a base by the US during the Second World War and as a support base for the RAF during the Falklands War.

What is the environment like on the island?

The temperature of the island ranges from 20ºC to 38ºC with a wet season during January to April.

The island has the Green Mountain, which has a peak of 859 metres, as well as low coastal areas and an array of native wildlife, including turtles, sea birds and crustaceans.