Bank of England raises interest rate to new 15-year high of 5.25%

The Bank of England has raised interest rates by 0.25 percentage points to 5.25 per cent, taking the cost of borrowing to a new 15-year high.

The 14th consecutive rate rise was widely expected and economists are forecasting more to come.

Struggling UK households had feared the Bank would repeat the 0.5-percentage point hike it made in June.

However, Office for National Statistics figures that showed inflation had fallen to a better-than-forecast 7.9 per cent in June seem to have eased the pressure to act so aggressively this month.

Mortgage brokers said the 0.25-point rise was already factored into the market and fixed-rate loans would be unaffected by Thursday's Monetary Policy Committee decision.

“What is going to impact them, though, is the release of the inflation data on August 16 and what that does to Swap rates, which influence mortgage pricing,” said Craig Fish, managing director at Lodestone.

“If, as expected, inflation falls then I suspect we may see more lenders continue to lower rates as we have seen over the past week.”

Meanwhile, Rob Gill, managing director at Altura Mortgage Finance, speculated that the rise could actually “ease pressure on fixed rates and even encourage lenders to deliver cuts.”

'Sticky' UK inflation

The Bank of England decision follows similar ones at the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank last week.

However, economists believe the Fed and the ECB are closer to a peak in interest rates, because inflation has fallen much more sharply in the United States and Europe than in the UK.

Inflation has eased to 3 per cent in the US and 5.3 per cent in the eurozone.

Britain's particularly 'sticky' inflation is proving more difficult to reduce, which is leading to interest rates being higher for longer.

For many UK households, the real shock is still around the corner, because of the prevalence of two-year and five-year fixed-rate mortgages.

Around 2.5 million of these short-term mortgage deals are due to expire by the end of next year, meaning around a million households will be hit with a £500 ($640) monthly increase to their mortgage repayments by 2026, according to Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey.

A small group of demonstrators gathered outside the Bank on Thursday morning, protesting against the rapid rise in interest rates and what they see as the increased risk that prolonged high borrowing costs will tip the UK into recession.

Protesters wearing masks of Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey during a protest outside the Bank Of England in the City of London. AFP

Meanwhile, a business survey on Thursday showed growth across the UK's services sector slowed in July to its lowest level since January.

The final reading of the S&P Global Services Purchasing Managers' Index fell last month to 51.5 from 53.7 in June, unchanged from an earlier preliminary “flash” reading. Figures above 50 point to growth, while those below 50 denote a contraction.