Ford Mustangs join hands-free motorway test drive in UK

Early adopters of hands-free cars have joined a test drive experiment on British motorways.

About 500 Ford vehicles are taking part in the UK but Ford hopes it paves the way for similar scenes across Europe.

Ford activated the BlueCruise self-drive option on its electric flagship, the Mustang Mach-E, in the UK in April.

After debuting in the US in 2021, the option is available on 6,000 kilometres (3,700 miles) of UK ‘blue zone’ motorways – equipped with four lanes and central dividers – from Dover to Scotland.

An AFP journalist on Monday took a ride in the driver's seat along the M11 motorway north of London.

While the driver's hands were free, the car ensured there was no fiddling with phones – and that eyes are fixed on the road – thanks to several cameras and infrared sensors.

Read more WeRide planning hundreds of autonomous vehicles on UAE roads by 2025

The on-board computer offers to take over driving duties when it enters the motorway, but when it detects that the driver has looked away for 10 seconds, a voice says: “Look at the road. Resume control”.

If the warning is not heeded, the car will slam on the brakes and sound warnings.

In North America, the option is also available on the F-150 pickup and the Expedition SUV. Ford says that 200,000 drivers use it, with no accidents.

Competitor General Motors also offers hands-free driving, as does Mercedes on the German autobahn, but only in traffic jams with a maximum speed of 60 kmh imposed.

Tesla chief Elon Musk has long predicted that fully autonomous driving (Level 4) is just around the corner.

Ford was the first brand in the UK to benefit from an exemption allowing hands-free driving, said Douwe Cunningham, in charge of safety certification at Ford's European operation.

He is discussing with the British authorities about the next step – enabling the car to change lanes to overtake when the indicator is activated.

But the hands-free option does not mean the driver will be able to type on their phone or read a book.

“It's evolution, not revolution,” Mr Cunningham said.