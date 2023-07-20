UK government pledges £24m to protect mosques and Muslim schools

Places of worship will receive £28 million ($36 million) in funding to help keep them and their faithful safe, Security Minister Tom Tugendhat said.

The funding is part of the government’s commitment to ensure that religious communities in England and Wales are protected from the threat of hate crime and terror attacks, and can practise their faith freely and without fear.

The money is for physical protective security, such as CCTV, intruder alarms and secure fencing, to help protect mosques, churches, temples, gurdwaras and other places of worship.

In 2021-2022, 42 per cent of religious hate crimes recorded by the police in England and Wales were against Muslims.

This year, up to £24.5 million will again be available to protect mosques and Muslim faith schools.

This protection will be through a new scheme called the Protective Security for Mosques Scheme and a programme for Muslim schools launched directly to teachers of eligible schools earlier in the year.

"Freedom of religious belief and the freedom to worship are fundamental," Mr Tugendhat said.

"We will defend against any form of hatred targeting our communities and are committed to protecting all faiths.

"I encourage any place of worship that feels they would need assistance to apply under the schemes."

Another £3.5 million funding will also be available for all other (non-Muslim and non-Jewish) faiths through the Places of Worship Protective Security Funding Scheme.

The Jewish community continues to receive funding for schools, synagogues and other community sites through a separate scheme called the Jewish Community Protective Security Grant, which was increased by £1 million this year.