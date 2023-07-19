UK inflation beats forecasts to fall to 7.9% in June

Inflation in the UK fell to 7.9 per cent in the year to June, down from 8.7 per cent in May, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Analysts had forecast a drop to 8.2 per cent.

On a monthly basis, the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 0.1 per cent in June, compared with a rise of 0.8 per cent in June 2022.

Core CPI, which excludes items such as energy, food and tobacco, rose by 6.9 per cent in the year to June, down from 7.1 per cent in May, which was the highest rate since March 1992.

Falling prices for motor fuels provided the largest downward pressure on the inflation figures. Although food prices rose again in June, it was by less than in the same month last year.

"Inflation is falling and stands at its lowest level since last March; but we aren't complacent," UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said in reaction to the figures.

The larger-than-expected fall in the inflation numbers takes some pressure off the Bank of England to keep aggressively raising interest rates.

As such, the pound fell in early trading in London, and was down 0.6 per cent at $1.29630 against the dollar and down 0.515 per cent against the euro, which traded at 86.57 pence.

This is a developing story.



