Tories choose Susan Hall to fight London mayoral election

Susan Hall has been selected as the Conservative Party’s 2024 London mayoral candidate to face Labour's Sadiq Khan.

The London Assembly member promised to scrap plans to expand the Ulez (ultra-low emission zone) on her first day if elected.

She defeated opponent Mozammel Hossain with 57 per cent of the vote from London Tory members.

“It is a huge honour to be the Conservative candidate for Mayor of London, I’m so grateful to everyone for their support," she wrote on Twitter.

Ms Hall vowed to "work tirelessly to defeat Sadiq Khan and offer Londoners the change we need."

She has been a London Assembly member since 2017, is a Harrow councillor, and ran under the slogan “Safer with Susan”.

The mayoral hopeful has accused Mr Khan of wasting public money.

Ms Hall said Mr Khan, who she will face in the election on May 4 next year, has made no significant achievements during his time as mayor and has no “interest in loving others”.

“He (Sadiq Khan) goes on trips while young people get stabbed on our streets,” she said.

“He’s more interested in selling his book than he is helping Londoners with the cost of living.

“When things go wrong, he hires an army of spin doctors to convince you it’s actually not his fault.

“I’ll do whatever it takes to win.”

She added that in the next 10 months she will expose Mr Khan for “who he truly is”.

She thanked rival Mr Hossain for his “positive and hard fought campaign”.

Mr Khan responded to the announcement by saying: "The Tories have failed the country. We can’t let them fail London too."

David Cameron's former special adviser Daniel Korski dropped out of the race after allegations of inappropriate behaviour were made against him.