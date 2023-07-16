Senior political figures urge UK government to get tough on Iran

A letter to the UK government from senior political figures, including two former defence ministers, a former leader of the Liberal Democrat party and the current chair of the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs, is urging that Britain devise a new plan to take a tougher stance on Iran.

“Iran is the Middle East’s largest, most aggressive power, with an obvious commitment to revising the global order, with a growing alliance with Russia and a desire to deepen it," the letter to Britain's Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs James Cleverly said.

The letter was signed by Menzies Campbell, former leader of the Liberal Democrats, Michael Fallon, former secretary of state for defence, Alicia Kearns, chairwoman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Select Committee, General David Richards, former chief of defence staff, George Robertson, former Nato secretary general and former secretary of state for defence, and Mark Sedwill, former national security adviser and former cabinet secretary.

The letter supports the analysis and recommendations of a new report from the Policy Exchange think tank that claims that "Iran is fundamentally committed to creating a new Middle Eastern status quo where it is the region’s dominant power".

The report said that treating Iran's nuclear ambitions as a single and separate issue to broader security concerns has to change.

"The most obvious failure of western policy, and particularly British and European policy, has been to compartmentalise the nuclear issue diplomatically and then treat this as the central policy issue in relations with Iran.

"Nuclear developments, while an important part of the package, must be situated within a more comprehensive understanding of the wider threat posed by Iran.

"Iran policy, meanwhile, must begin with the strategic threat that Iran poses, not the single, symptomatic element that is its nuclear programme," the report said.

Letter urges British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly to take a tougher stance on Iran. (AP Photo / Pavel Golovkin)

The report argues that the UK government should be doing more to counter both open and covert Iranian operations within Britain, to "prevent assassinations and kidnappings in the UK, including by tasking the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre and National Crime Agency’s intelligence capabilities, along with MI5 and MI6 to hire more Persian analysts and better fuse MI5, MI6, and NCA capabilities".

'Isolate Iran'

The report also urges tougher sanctions and a crackdown on illicit Iranian finances. as well as disrupting Iran's relations with Russia.

It also recommended snapback process of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which was the so-called Iran nuclear deal and part of UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

A diplomatic move, this would "isolate Iran, ensure international support for an anti-Iranian coalition, and force the issue over Iran among the JCPOA’s signatories".

Meanwhile a deepening of the UK's security and intelligence relationships with the "key powers that surround Iran", including the UAE was also urged.

In their letter to the Foreign Secretary, the senior political figures not only point out that Britain's security and counter terrorism forces have uncovered 15 Iranian plots on UK soil in the past 18 months, but also that "Iran is also becoming more brazen in its prosecution of international disruption".

"Iran’s increasingly appalling human rights record, accelerating nuclear programme, sponsorship of proxies throughout the Middle East, extensive assistance to Russia in its brutal war on Ukraine, and sponsorship of terrorism and kidnapping makes it an obvious threat to international stability," the letter said.