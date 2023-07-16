Al Qaeda and ISIS ‘still planning attacks in the UK’

The UK is still at threat of terror attacks, with ISIS and Al Qaeda seeking to plan and enable extremist strikes, the government’s updated anti-terrorism strategy is set to warn.

The long-awaited update to Contest, the UK’s counter-terrorism strategy, will be unveiled by Home Secretary Suella Braverman on Tuesday.

Ms Braverman will warn the threat of Islamist terrorism is the “most severe” in the UK, adding that it makes up three quarters of MI5’s workload.

The fragmentation of extremist activity has made it more difficult to track and investigate, and inspiration for attacks now often takes place online, she will say.

There are about 800 live investigations and counter-terrorism police last year made 169 arrests.

About 39 terror attacks in late stages of planning were prevented by intelligence agencies and law enforcement, with most of them Islamist.

Two plots were foiled in the past seven months.

“Islamist terrorism remains the predominant threat," Ms Braverman will warn in her speech. "Terrorism is becoming increasingly unpredictable, making cases harder to detect and investigate."

Iraqi troops helped to uncover an ISIS attack on a public gathering in the UK.

News of it emerged after troops raided and killed dozens of militants in the country.

Gen Abdul Wahab Al Saadi, Iraq’s most senior counter-terrorism officer, said ISIS had been “talking to UK-based terrorists and we know what they are planning”, describing the plot as “a big attack”.

The UK-based extremists were British nationals, Gen Al Saadi said.

“I can tell you that from the information we found at the site of one of our recent raids the next intended [terrorist] attack will be in the United Kingdom,” he told the Daily Mirror.

Russia and other countries are using terrorism to sow division in the UK and are an increasing threat, Ms Braverman will also warn.

“Terrorist narratives are also exploited by hostile actors such as Russia, which is seeking to promote divisive and polarising narratives in the West. This is likely to increase in the future."

Russian-linked accounts were used after terrorist attacks such as the Manchester Arena bombing and London Bridge stabbings to amplify divisive, far-right messaging, research shows.

“This is the first [report] of its kind for five years and is a comprehensive update for the UK’s response to terrorism,” a Whitehall source said.

“It’s about how the fragmentation of [ISIS] and Al Qaeda is now posing a very different threat to our people, while state actors like Russia and Iran will increasingly try to capitalise on terrorism here in the UK.

“We can’t be complacent. The terrorists are morphing and we have to keep our vigilance up.”

Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, is set to announce that a Labour government would pass a new law to prevent extremist groups from training artificial intelligence chatbots to spread terrorism.

Setting out the party’s approach to national security, including action to stop online radicalisation, Ms Cooper will say that while encouraging terrorism is a criminal offence, it is harder to establish culpability when AI is being used as a tool.

Labour would close this loophole by criminalising the deliberate training of chatbots to radicalise vulnerable people.

Ms Cooper's announcement comes after the sentencing of Jaswant Singh Chail, who planned an attack on the late Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle after being encouraged by his “AI girlfriend”.

“Artificial intelligence creates new opportunities for Britain, including for law enforcement, but it also presents significant new threats and risks,” she is expected to tell the Royal United Services Institute defence and security think tank.

“A series of recent cases have revealed the potential for online chatbots to be used to radicalise people with pro-terror content.

“Our law enforcement and legislation must not be outpaced by terrorists and extremists using new technologies to prey on vulnerable people.

“That’s why Labour will criminalise those who purposely train chatbots to spout terrorist material, with stronger action to monitor and stop radicalising chatbots that are inciting violence or amplifying extremist views.”

Ms Cooper will use her speech to call on the government to include action to tackle the deliberate misuse of AI and the rise in online radicalisation in the update of Contest.

She will also say that a new cross-government strategy for state threats is also needed to run alongside the UK’s plan.

Ms Cooper will also point to a meeting with former KGB officer Alexander Lebedev, which Boris Johnson undertook while he was foreign secretary, as an example of behaviour that showed disregard for the importance of national security.