Tusk Gorilla Trail brings sculptures to London’s Covent Garden

Fifteen life-size gorilla sculptures were unveiled in London’s West End on Thursday as part of the Tusk Gorilla Trail, in partnership with African conservation charity Tusk and Westbrook Gallery.

The gorillas are embellished with designs from an array of artists from the worlds of design, film, photography and even comedy.

Artists including the Rolling Stone’s Ronnie Wood and his wife Sally, as well as acclaimed British photographer Rankin, Chila Burman, Adam Dant, Barnaby Barford, Jemma Powell, Hannah Shergold and Nick Gentry contributed designs for the sculptures.

The artworks will be on display in Covent Garden and Seven Dials throughout the summer.

All of the gorilla sculptures will go up for auction this autumn, with 100 per cent of proceeds going to support Tusk’s conservation projects.

The street show follows previous art installations for the Tusk Rhino Trail in 2018 and the Tusk Lion Trail in 2021.

The charity Tusk works to drive African-driven conservation.

Since its formation, the charity has supported a range of conservation projects across more than 20 countries, increasing protection for more than 40 different threatened species.

Tusk also aims to reduce poverty through sustainable development and promoting education in rural communities living alongside wildlife.