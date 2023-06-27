2023 astronomy photographer of the year shortlist unveiled

The Royal Observatory Greenwich has unveiled the shortlist for the 15th annual Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition.

Showcasing awe-inspiring images of celestial wonders, this year's entries include a vibrantly coloured aurora over Ireland, the Milky Way arching over a deserted Namibian diamond processing plant, and the gas giant Jupiter accompanied by two of its moons, Io and Europa.

The competition has attracted more than 4,000 entries from 64 countries.

It offers a platform for professional and amateur photographers to share their passion and talent for capturing the beauty of the cosmos.

Among the shortlisted entries is an evocative image of star trails captured over the First World War trench memorial in Vimy, northern France.

The competition also recognises the remarkable auroral activity of the previous year, considered one of the astronomical highlights of 2022.

Now in its 15th year, the annual competition includes nine categories such as Skyscapes, Aurorae, Our Sun, Our Moon, and Young Astronomy Photographer of the Year.

The winners will be announced on 14th September 2023, with all winning and exceptional shortlisted images set to feature in an exhibition at the National Maritime Museum in London, opening on 16th September.

The competition offers a grand prize of £10,000 to the overall winner.

The winners of all other categories, including the Young Astronomy Photographer of the Year, will receive £1,500.