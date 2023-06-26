Sending migrants to Rwanda to cost nearly £170,000 per person, report suggests

Sending a migrant from the UK to Rwanda or another third country would cost nearly £170,000 ($216,000), newly released government documents have shown.

“This cost will only be incurred for people who arrive in the UK illegally. If an individual is deterred from entering the UK illegally, then no cost would be incurred,” an economic assessment of the Illegal Migration Bill, published on Monday, showed.

The document also suggests the “costs savings of relocating individuals to safe third countries” is “highly uncertain” but gives figures of between £106,000 and £165,000 per person.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the assessment proves that “doing nothing is not an option”.

“We cannot allow a system to continue which incentivises people to risk their lives and pay people smugglers to come to this country illegally, while placing an unacceptable strain on the UK taxpayer,” she said.

“I urge MPs and peers to back the bill to stop the boats, so we can crack down on people-smuggling gangs while bringing our asylum system back into balance.”

It comes as Ms Braverman’s plan to house asylum seekers on barges was branded “unworkable” as she missed her own target for the first vessel to be in place.

The Bibby Stockholm accommodation vessel, which will house about 500 people, has not yet arrived at Portland Port, Dorset, despite Ms Braverman promising MPs it would be in the dock a week ago.

The barge is currently in Falmouth, Cornwall, for checks, maintenance and refurbishment work.

On June 5, the Home Secretary told the Commons: “We will see an accommodation barge arrive in Portland within the next fortnight”.

“This seems to be another case of Home Office policy by press release that is failing to materialise,” Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesman Alistair Carmichael said.

“Braverman’s plan for a barge on the Dorset coast is an unworkable plan that is wasting time and money, much like all of this government’s asylum policy.

“The Home Secretary needs to get her priorities straight.

“She should focus instead on tackling the backlog of asylum cases created by her government’s sheer incompetence, which has created the need for this plan in the first place.”

The Home Secretary wants to use barges and sites including converted military bases to house asylum seekers and reduce the £6 million daily cost of hotel accommodation while people await a decision on their status.

The Bibby Stockholm was the first barge secured under the plan, but its journey to Portland will now take place in the coming weeks, according to the Home Office.