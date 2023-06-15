Boris Johnson misled Parliament five times as PM, partygate report finds

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson misled the House of Commons five times in his denial of Covid-19 rules being broken in Downing Street, the Privileges Committee has said in its report, as it recommended a 90-day suspension.

The committee of seven said it established Mr Johnson “had knowledge of breaches of the rules and guidance that occurred in No 10”.

Following his resignation as an MP on Friday and his angry response to the draft report, the committee said he should be banned for three months.

READ MORE Boris Johnson's exit creates a test for Rishi Sunak

“In light of Mr Johnson’s conduct in committing a further contempt on June 9, 2023, the Committee 7 Matter referred on 21 April 2022 (conduct of Rt Hon Boris Johnson): Final Report now considers that if Mr Johnson were still a Member he should be suspended from the service of the House for 90 days for repeated contempts and for seeking to undermine the parliamentary process,” the report read.

Mr Johnson said the Privileges Committee was “beneath contempt” because it had reached a “deranged conclusion” to deliver “what is intended to be the final knife-thrust in a protracted political assassination”.

The committee, which has a Tory majority and a Labour chairwoman, concluded that Mr Johnson’s attempts to mislead MPs were deliberate.

Boris Johnson waves to photographers as he returns home from a run in Oxfordshire, hours before the Privileges Committee released their report on Thursday. Getty

The report said the former Conservative Party leader misled politicians in Parliament on five occasions.

These occasions were outlined as follows:

When he said that guidance was followed completely in No 10, that the rules and guidance were followed at all times, that events in No10 were within the rules and guidance, and that the rules and guidance had been followed at all times when he was present at gatherings

When he failed to tell the House about his own knowledge of the gatherings where rules or guidance had been broken

When he said that he relied on repeated assurances that the rules had not been broken. The assurances he received were not accurately represented by him to the House, nor were they appropriate to be cited to the House as an authoritative indication of No 10’s compliance with Covid-19 restrictions

When he gave the impression that there needed to be an investigation by Sue Gray before he could answer questions when he had personal knowledge that he did not reveal

When he purported to correct the record but, instead, continued to mislead the House and, by his continuing denials, the committee.

On two further occasions, Mr Johnson was found to have been “deliberately disingenuous when he tried to reinterpret his statements to the House”.

This was a reference to when he pushed “unsustainable interpretations” of Covid-19 rules and guidance to suggest a lack of social distancing at gatherings was permissible, as long as the gathering was allowed to take place.

The second occasion referred to when Mr Johnson “advanced legally impermissible reasons to justify” gatherings in Downing Street.

His denials and explanations “were so disingenuous that they were by their very nature deliberate attempts to mislead the committee and the House, while others demonstrated deliberation because of the frequency with which he closed his mind to the truth”, the report said.

“For these reasons, we conclude that Mr Johnson’s conduct was deliberate and that he has committed a serious contempt of the House.”

The panel took several factors into account when considering the “nature and extent of Mr Johnson’s culpability” in misleading the House.

It listed his “repeated and continual denial of the facts”, as well as his efforts to “rewrite the meaning of the rules and guidance to fit his own evidence” as three such factors, the report said.

The findings were shared with Mr Johnson on June 8 and he was invited by the panel to “make further representations”.

The following day he announced he was resigning as an MP with immediate effect, triggering a by-election in his north-west London constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

Mr Johnson should not be entitled to a former MP's parliamentary pass, the committee said.

The former prime minister apologised after being issued with a fixed penalty notice (FPN) by the Met Police in April 2022 for breaking lockdown rules at gatherings in No 10. But he refused to resign over the matter.

He departed No 10 last September after being forced out by his own party over a series of scandals, including “partygate”.

After quitting his role as an MP last week, Mr Johnson hinted that he was planning to make a comeback to frontline politics, telling The Daily Express “as the great Arnold Schwarzenegger said, ‘I’ll be back’”.

Boris Johnson through the years – in pictures