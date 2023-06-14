UK economy grew by 0.2% in April

The UK economy managed weak growth in April, after having shrunk in the previous month, according to the Office for National Statistics.

British economic output grew by 0.2 per cent, month on month, in April, in line with economists' expectations, the ONS said.

Some of the strength came from improved business at restaurants and hospitality venues, while car sales rebounded in the month.

“These were partially offset by falls in health, which was affected by the junior doctors' strikes, along with falls in computer manufacturing and the often-erratic pharmaceuticals industry,” said Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS.

“House builders and estate agents also had a poor month.”

The broader quarterly picture showed that the UK economy grew by 0.1 per cent in the three months to the end of April, the ONS said.

The services sector was the largest contributor to the rise in the overall gross domestic product number, growing by 0.3 per cent in April, after a 0.5 per cent fall in March.

Within the services sector, consumers set the stage for a bounce-back, with output in consumer-facing services growing by 1 per cent in April, after a drop of 0.8 per cent in the previous month.