Nicola Sturgeon should resign from SNP during police inquiry, says Ash Regan

Nicola Sturgeon should consider resigning from the Scottish National Party (SNP) while police carry out an investigation into its finances, former leadership candidate Ash Regan has said.

Scotland’s former first minister Ms Sturgeon was arrested and subsequently released without charge on Sunday as part of the police inquiry.

The investigation, called Operation Branchform, is looking into what happened to more than £600,000 ($754,140) raised by Scottish independence campaigners in 2017.

The money was supposed to have been ring-fenced for a second referendum on Scottish independence but may have been used for other purposes.

Ms Sturgeon, who stepped down as SNP leader and first minister in February after more than eight years in office, said her arrest was “both a shock and deeply distressing”.

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland on Monday, Ms Regan, who stood for the leadership, losing out to Humza Yousaf, said: “The government needs to be completely focused on delivering public services and delivering for the people of Scotland in these difficult times.”

She said the inquiry into the party’s finances could be a “distraction” and added: “I think that Nicola should perhaps consider voluntarily resigning her SNP membership until this can be cleared up.”

Former SNP leadership candidate Ash Regan. PA

Resigning would “reaffirm [Ms Sturgeon’s] commitment to the principles of the party”, Ms Regan said.

Asked if Ms Sturgeon should be suspended from the party, Ms Regan said Mr Yousaf may already be considering such a move. “Accountability in these type of situations is really important,” she added.

Ms Sturgeon was arrested at 10.09am on Sunday “by arrangement” with Police Scotland and released from custody at 5.24pm.

A report will now be sent to the procurator fiscal, Scotland's public prosecution service, Police Scotland said.

Ms Sturgeon's husband Peter Murrell was arrested in April as part of the continuing investigation. Their Glasgow home was searched after his arrest. He was also released without charge.

At the time of her husband's arrest, Ms Sturgeon said she would “fully co-operate” with police if required.

SNP treasurer Colin Beattie was also arrested and questioned before being released without charge.

In April, Mr Yousaf denied rumours the SNP was heading for bankruptcy.

He said additional financial oversight and external input were “really important” amid a review into party finances, with a public report due in the autumn.

The SNP was “desperate” to appoint auditors, he said.

Ms Sturgeon has denied any wrongdoing.