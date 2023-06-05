Rishi Sunak announces two more barges to house 1,000 migrants

Rishi Sunak revealed on Monday that two more barges will be used to house about 1,000 migrants as he sought to defend his plan to tackle illegal immigration.

Britain's Prime Minister pointed to statistics showing a 20 per cent drop in the number of illegal arrivals compared to last year as evidence that his approach is having an effect.

“My message is this: our plan is starting to work,” he told a press conference in Dover, Kent.

In a bid to bring down the £6 million-a-day cost to the taxpayer of housing migrants in hotels, Mr Sunak said his administration would continue to move people to alternative sites, including disused military sites and vessels.

The Bibby Stockholm – which will hold 500 migrants – is due to arrive in Portland Port on the UK’s south coast in two weeks, he said, and plans are in place for two more giant boats to be turned into accommodation for migrants.

He declined to say where the barges “that will accommodate another 1,000” migrants would be positioned but said they were “on their way” to the UK.

Mr Sunak said his government carries out “extensive engagement with communities” before boats are brought in to house migrants.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said his plan to 'stop the boats' is working. AFP

Since entering No 10 Downing Street last October, Mr Sunak has come under immense pressure from MPs, councillors and campaigners in his own party to stamp out illegal immigration.

The Prime Minister pointed to his migrant returns deal with Albania as evidence that his plan was working.

While acknowledging there was “still have a long way to go” in the fight against illegal immigration, he said Channel crossings have over the last five months fallen by 20 per cent compared to the same period last year.

About 1,800 Albanian nationals who entered the UK illegally have been returned to their country in the past six months, he said.

And the number of successful asylum cases lodged by Albanians has plummeted from one in five to one in 50, he said.

Mr Sunak met with rescuers in Dover on Monday morning and travelled on a boat used to pluck migrants from the sea.

He said it is "completely and utterly wrong" for people smugglers to transport migrants including toddlers in unseaworthy vessels in choppy seas.

"That's why the moral thing to do, the compassionate thing to do is to stop these criminal gangs from being able to exploit people like that and put them on these rafts and send them across the Channel," he said.

He made a veiled reference to an incident last week in which 25 adult male migrants barricaded a central London hotel and camped outside in a protest against being asked to share rooms.

Mr Sunak said his government is “making more efficient use of hotels by asking people to share rooms where it’s appropriate to do so” and said the policy would help save £250 million ($311 million) per year.

He said it is “more than fair” to ask people fleeing persecution to share rooms, if necessary.

