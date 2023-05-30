Moscow targeted by drones as Kyiv hit by new wave of strikes

Moscow was targeted by multiple drones that caused “insignificant” damage to buildings and injuries to two people early on Tuesday, as Russia launched its own attack on Kyiv overnight, killing one.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the apparent attack on the Russian capital, which involved about 25 unmanned aircraft, one pro-Kremlin commentator said.

Mayor Sergey Sobyanin confirmed the drone attack, saying in a Telegram post it had caused “insignificant damage” to several buildings.

Two people were treated for unspecified injuries but were not taken to hospital, he said.

Residents of two buildings damaged in the attack were evacuated, Mr Sobyanin said.

Andrey Vorobyov, governor of the wider Moscow region, later said several drones were “shot down on the approach to Moscow”.

There was no immediate comment on the attacks from Ukrainian officials.

The incident comes weeks after two drones exploded over the Kremlin – an attack Russia blamed on Ukraine although Kyiv denied responsibility. It follows intense Russian drone and missile strikes on Ukrainian cities this month.

Russia's RIA state news agency reported that some residents of a building on Profsoyuznaya Street in the city's south were being evacuated.

Investigators gather evidence outside a damaged apartment block following a reported drone attack in Moscow. Reuters

In Kyiv, more than 20 drones were shot down during a wave of fresh strikes which followed a barrage of missiles in a rare daylight attack on Ukraine’s capital city on Monday.

Kyiv's military administration said that, unlike most previous raids, Tuesday’s attack involved only Iranian-made Shahed drones and no missiles.

“A massive attack!” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app. “Do not leave shelters.”

One person died and four were injured when debris from a destroyed Russian projectile hit a high-rise apartment building sparking a fire, Ukrainian officials said.

Two upper floors of the building were destroyed and there could still be people under the rubble, Kyiv's military administration officials said on Telegram.

Photos from Kyiv officials and witnesses showed flames engulfing the top floors of the building and smoke rising from the roof.

“The attack was massive, came from different directions, in several waves,” Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said on Telegram.

Debris hit several other parts the capital including the historic Podil and Pecherskyi neighbourhoods. It was not immediately known how many drones Russia launched and there was no immediate comment from Moscow.

Russia has repeatedly attacked Kyiv in May using a combination of drones and missiles, mostly at night, in an apparent attempt to undermine Ukrainians' will to fight after more than 15 months of war.

A woman with a dog looks at her apartment building that was heavily damaged during a massive Russian drone strike. Reuters

Tuesday's strikes were Russia's 17th air assault on the capital in May and came after the city was attacked twice on Monday.

“These missile attacks of a fairly dense frequency are aimed specifically at exhausting both our air defence forces and our physical and moral strength,” said Nataliya Gumenyuk, a spokeswoman for Ukraine's southern military command.

Ukrainian officials said most of the drones and missiles fired on Sunday and Monday had been shot down and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised US-supplied Patriot anti-missile defences.

“When Patriots in the hands of Ukrainians ensure a 100 per cent interception rate of any Russian missile, terror will be defeated,” Mr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address on Monday.

The air attacks come as Ukraine is poised to launch a counteroffensive backed by western weapons to try to drive Russian occupiers out of territory seized since Moscow launched its so-called “special military operation” in February 2022.

Speaking during a panel at Bratislava’s GlobSec conference, State Secretary for Defence Kostiantyn Vashchenko said: “We are ready for that.

“Now we have finished all preparation and we are really ready to go ahead.”

Mr Vashchenko said he was not part of the select few high-ranking Ukrainian officials who knew the exact date of the counter-offensive’s launch, but he said he strongly believed it would start in the “nearest future.”

“Nobody knows when the offensive will start, maybe three people know,” he said.