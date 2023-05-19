Sunday Times Rich List 2023: Fortunes of the UK's wealthiest people

Entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have seen their fortunes plummet in the past year, according to this year’s Sunday Times Rich List.

The 2023 index, released on Friday, is topped by Gopi Hinduja and his family, who have an estimated record fortune of £35 billion.

Chemicals billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe was catapulted into second place.

Sir Jim, who is attempting to buy Manchester United, has had more than £23.6 billion added to his wealth, due to “new information about his finances” rather than a change in his financial position, the list's compilers said.

But there were also big losers.

Sir Richard’s wealth shrunk more than 40 per cent, by £1.79 billion, in a year after his Virgin Group suffered big losses during the pandemic.

And the personal fortune of Mr Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, fell by more than £200 million over the last year as the value of her stake in her father's company fell. They are at 275 on this year's list.

The decline in Sir Richard’s wealth marks a larger fall in his net worth than the tycoon indicated during an interview with the BBC earlier this month. He is 77th in this year's list.

He told the BBC's Amol Rajan that the pandemic “cost us a big percentage of our net worth, maybe £1.5 billion”.

He added: “There was a time where it really looked like we were going to lose everything.”

The Sunday Times said last year that Sir Richard and his family were worth about £4.2 billion, placing him 44th on the list.

The businessman, who lives on a private island in the Caribbean, featured 77th on the list this year, with a net worth of £2.41 billion.

Virgin Group, which includes airline Virgin Atlantic, gym group Virgin Active and bank Virgin Money, suffered when Covid struck in early 2020.

Sir Richard faced criticism when he asked for a commercial loan from the government at the height of the virus in a bid to keep his airline afloat.

He insisted he did not have billions in “cash in a bank account ready to withdraw” to save the business and tens of thousands of staff.

Virgin Atlantic eventually secured a £1.2 billion bailout involving only private funds, including £200 million from the wider Virgin Group.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, right, and his wife Akshata Murty, left, walk down the steps of the airplane upon their arrival at Hiroshima airport for the G-7 summit, in Hiroshima western Japan, Thursday, May 18, 2023. (AP Photo / Louise Delmotte)

The troubles continued for his empire, with Virgin Orbit filing for bankruptcy earlier this month and cutting 675 jobs – about 85 per cent of its workforce.

It came after a rocket failed to complete the first satellite launch from UK soil in January.

Mr Sunak and his wife’s wealth is estimated at around £529 million in this year’s annual Rich List, a fall from £730 million a year earlier.

Ms Murty owns a small stake in Infosys, a $64 billion (£52 billion) Indian IT giant co-founded by her billionaire father.

Her stake is just under 1 per cent of the business, but the company shares have lost about a fifth of their value in the last year as investors worried about the future of the Indian technology sector.

The couple first appeared on the list last year when Mr Sunak was chancellor in Boris Johnson's government.

When he was running to be prime minister, Mr Sunak's standing was dented by scrutiny of his family's financial affairs and large wealth.

There were 171 billionaires in the UK this year, six fewer than last year, but their combined wealth has risen by £30.7 billion to £683.9 billion.

Robert Watts, the list's compiler, said: “This year's Sunday Times Rich List shows a golden period for the super rich is over. For the first time in 14 years we've seen the number of UK billionaires fall.

Billionaire businessman Gopi Hinduja. His family topped this year's Rich List. PA

“Two years ago we raised concerns about an unsettling boom in the fortunes of the very wealthy that continued unchecked during the political instability around Brexit and the pandemic.

“This is not a crash, but there are household names who have lost vast sums over the past year.

“The bursting of the tech bubble, the end of rock-bottom interest rates and the jitters creeping through the banking industry have all taken their toll.

“The super-rich don't exist in a vacuum. Many small investors lost money in some of their overblown stock market floats.

“Many people also work for their businesses. Financial losses for billionaires can have implications for us all.”