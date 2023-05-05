Belgium arrests Iraqi suspected of Al Qaeda car bombings in Baghdad that killed 376

An Iraqi immigrant has been arrested in Belgium on suspicion of belonging to an Al Qaeda cell that carried out deadly car bombings in Baghdad that killed at least 376 people.

More than 2,300 were injured in the series of bombings, which targeted government buildings.

The man, 44, known only by the initials OYT, was detained on Wednesday when police raided an address near the city of Antwerp on orders of an anti-terrorist judge.

He is suspected of carrying out terrorist attacks in Baghdad in 2009 and 1010.

The man is due to appear in court on Friday on charges of "several murders with terrorist intent, participation in the activities of a terrorist group, war crimes and crimes against humanity" and a judge will determine whether he should remain in custody.

He is believed to have been part of an Al Qaeda cell "partly responsible for several bombings in the Green Zone of Baghdad in 2009 and 2010, which killed at least 376 people and injured more than 2,300", prosecutors said in a statement.

The car bombings targeted Iraqi government buildings.

Prosecutors said the man had been living in Belgium since 2015 and the investigation against him was launched in 2020.

On Thursday in a separate case, police arrested seven people suspected of supporting ISIS and plotting a "terrorist attack".

Three of the suspects hold Belgian citizenship and almost all are ethnic Chechens, prosecutors said.

"The exact target of the planned attack has not yet been determined," they said.

ISIS claimed responsibility for suicide bombings in Belgium on March 22, 2016, at Brussels Airport and the capital's metro, killing 32 people and wounding hundreds.

Those bombings occurred months after the November 2015 attacks in Paris that were planned by the same ISIS cell and which killed 130 people.